A Braves-Rangers trade that would absolutely torture Mets fans
Max Scherzer has yet to make his 2024 debut, but the 39-year-old has slowly inched closer to his return. Upon his return, he won't be pitching for the same team that he was the last time he was healthy. No, he hasn't been traded and yes, he's still a Ranger. But it's not the same team.
Last year, the Texas Rangers won the World Series. This season the Rangers, the team that Scherzer is returning to, are under .500 and in desperate need of a restart. Scherzer isn't getting any younger and he could find himself traded before the trade deadline.
One team that has a massive hole in their rotation, that would love the veteran Max Scherzer, is the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta has four reliable starters and then a question mark in the fifth spot. Atlanta could make an aggressive attempt to snatch Scherzer from the Rangers.
A Braves-Rangers trade that sends Max Scherzer to Atlanta when he returns from the injured list
Max Scherzer spent 2022 and half of 2023 with the Braves division rival, the New York Mets. Now, a year after the Mets traded him to Texas, the three time Cy Young winner could find himself back in the NL East, this time with the Braves.
Acquiring Scherzer could be a bit dicey for Atlanta. The Rangers still float around .500 in a very winnable division. But if they fall out of contention, Scherzer is the most obvious piece to deal and the Rangers could get a few solid pieces out of Atlanta.
Darius Vines has been cursed in Atlanta. He was never given a true shot in the big leagues, despite his talent and readiness, because of Atlanta's young pitching depth that is just slightly better, slightly more ready and slightly more valuable than he is. I'm speaking of Bryce Elder, Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep.
That leaves him expendable in a trade like this, where the Rangers have a lot more room and value attached to a prospect like Vines. But they wouldn't do this trade one for one. Atlanta would have to continue to sweeten the package, which is where the young third baseman, Sabin Ceballos comes into play.
Ceballos isn't a super athletic prospect, but he comes with a solid frame and good power. His development is dependent on his ability to hit, as his defensive skills will never be game changing. He's just enough of a valuable asset to make this trade doable in the eyes of the Rangers, if they opt to sell.
The Braves would be in great shape with Scherzer rounding out their rotation. He may not be the dominant arm that he was in Washington, but, he still has some juice left in him. He's the same player, mentally, that he was years ago. He brings the same leadership and experience. He would be an invaluable piece to Atlanta as they push towards October.