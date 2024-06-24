A Braves-Tigers trade that could win Alex Anthopoulos another award
Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos has put together some masterful trades over the years, including an almost perfect 2021 trade deadline that pushed the Braves into a World Series title that season.
Now Anthopoulos will look to recreate his trade deadline magic as he has some serious holes to fill this season.
The two biggest holes in the roster were created when two of Atlanta's stars went down with injuries. Of course, I'm speaking of the hole in the pitching rotation and the hole in the outfield.
Anthopoulos could look to fill both holes with one phone call to the Detroit Tigers, if they opt to sell.
A Braves-Tigers trade where Alex Anthopoulos lives up to his reputation
Atlanta, obviously, could look to acquire the Tigers expiring starter Jack Flaherty. Flaherty looks to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the market this year, given his contract situation and his excellent play so far.
But the Braves need to fill the hole in their outfield, so they could get creative and inquire on the Tigers' rookie outfielder, Wenceel Perez.
Would Detroit deal a rookie outfielder that's having a solid season? If the price is right. If anybody can make the deal, it's Anthopoulos.
It might not be a bad idea for the Tigers to listen to the Braves offer that includes Perez. While Perez is young, controllable and playing well, he increases the return in this trade by a ton.
For the Braves to acquire Flaherty and Perez, this trade includes two top 10 prospects and another top 15 prospect.
Alvarez Jr., Atlanta's sixth-ranked prospect, is an excellent shortstop that has looked tremendous in 2024. He's slashing .289/.392/.385 across two levels and has looked even better since his promotion to Triple-A. He has the potential to crack a big league roster this season.
Kuehler, Atlanta's eighth-ranked prospect, has tremendous talent and has been lights out in his professional career. He holds a 2.21 ERA across 57 professional innings and has all the makings to fly up the minor leagues if he continues to dominate.
Vines, Atlanta's 14th-ranked prospect, needs a fresh start very badly. He's in a logjam in Atlanta, where he won't be getting the nod in the big leagues over some of Atlanta's top prospects, but could likely crack another team's rotation this season or next. He's talented, but he's in a bit of an unfortunate situation with the Braves.
The Braves could turn their season back around with this deal. They would be adding a starter with ace potential that they could rely on every fifth day out as well as a young, controllable outfielder that's slashing .254/.308/.386 on the season with 15 extra base hits, five of which are triples.