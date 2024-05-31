A Braves-White Sox dream trade for All-Star level Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement
The Atlanta Braves need to look to replace their superstar outfielder, Ronald Acuña Jr. after the reigning MVP tore his ACL last week. Acuña is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday, and he'll be out for the entire season.
Though one player won't be able to fully replace the reigning NL MVP, that won't stop the Braves from aiming high on their list of talented outfielders to take his place until he returns. One name that should sit above the rest is the White Sox silver slugger, Luis Robert.
Mind you, the White Sox are not looking to trade Robert. But if a deal is thrown at them that's too much to refuse, the White Sox could pull the trigger.
A Braves-White Sox trade that blows Chicago away and gives Atlanta Luis Robert
The White Sox are holding firm to the fact that they don't want to move Robert, but come on, they're not competitive with or without him. The deciding factor here is his contract, which leaves him under team control until 2028. That shoots his trade value up into true superstar level value.
To acquire Luis Robert would take quite the package. That's exactly what Atlanta is sending over in this hypothetical.
Atlanta would likely leave their top five prospects, all pitchers, off limits. Two of them are in the big leagues and the other three have faced injuries recently. That leaves their sixth-ranked prospect, shortstop Nacho Alvarez, to be the center piece to the trade.
Alvarez doesn't have incredible pop, but he's a solid hitter and a solid defender at this point in his development. The infielder projects as a third baseman, but since moving to shortstop, he's looked good defensively.
Cade Kuehler is a solid arm, ranked 8th in the Braves system. He has an impressive fastball and throws up to seven different pitch types to get outs. If he can command five, six, or even seven different pitches, he ranks out much higher than he is now.
Darius Vines, the Braves 14th-ranked prospect, has seen MLB time, but hasn't exactly performed when given the opportunity. With guys like Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith Shawver and Bryce Elder ahead of him, it's hard to imagine Vines moving up and sticking in the Braves system right now. He needs a reset with another team, badly.
For the White Sox, even this massive package might not be enough to pull Robert away from them. But man, could you imagine an Atlanta offense, through 2027, with Luis Robert in the outfield?
The rich would get richer in Atlanta. This is a dream scenario. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos offer even more than this to try to land Robert, even if the White Sox call him untouchable. It's still worth a shot to make an offer or two.