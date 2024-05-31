A Braves-White Sox trade to keep the World Series pursuit on trade
While the Atlanta Braves will continue to look for ways to fill the void in their lineup left by the injury to Ronald Acuna Jr., they also have a void to fill in their starting pitching rotation.
Atlanta has seen four competitive starters, consistently competing at a high level, while the fifth spot has sputtered through the entire season. Right now, that spot is filled by the talented prospect Spencer Schwellenbach. But Atlanta doesn't want to rely on a starter who's only made one career start to try to help them push towards the World Series.
They would be better with a veteran option. A reliable pitcher, who consistently fills up the zone and competes at a high level. Somebody they could get for cheap that doesn't have much risk to him.
Enter Erick Fedde of the Chicago White Sox.
A Braves-White Sox trade that gives Atlanta a reliable fifth starter
Atlanta doesn't need a world-beater to round out their rotation. Their lineup is talented, though they've struggled this year, and their rotation has a few solid options already. Atlanta just needs a guy that can keep them in games down the stretch.
The White Sox have no use for the services of Erick Fedde, who's pitched to the tune of a 2.80 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. In his 11 starts, he's grabbed four wins while suffering one defeat. It's even more impressive when you note the White Sox record: 15-42.
A one for one, starting pitcher for starting pitcher makes sense in this situation. It benefits both sides and sends both teams in the direction they want to go in.
Atlanta needs an MLB arm now. Erick Fedde is that, while Darius Vines has struggled in the big leagues. Five years from now, Vines may be the better player, but Atlanta needs to win now. Plus, Atlanta has a ton of pitching prospects rated much higher than Vines, making him very expendable to GM Alex Anthopoulos.
The White Sox can't win now. Their roster isn't built for it. Their rebuild is just getting started and Fedde won't still be in Chicago by the time the roster is rebuilt. They need to trade him, and his value is at its highest now. To acquire Vines, an MLB ready arm, would be a huge win. They could slot Vines in the rotation now and give him a chance to figure it out at the big league level.
Atlanta can't and won't give Vines that same opportunity. He's not a postseason push caliber pitcher just yet. By the time he is, prospects like AJ Smith-Shawver and Spencer Schwellenbach will have passed Vines substantially. The timeline just doesn't work out for Vines in Atlanta, but it works perfect for him in Chicago.
Both teams would benefit from this potential trade.