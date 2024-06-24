A Brewers-Mets trade to get lasting revenge on Craig Counsell
For almost the entire season, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to one of the biggest bats on the market: Pete Alonso. But a few things have changed since those rumors began.
First, the New York Mets aren't losing as much as they were earlier in the year, causing many to speculate that they could abandon the plan to sell entirely, which means nobody would be able to trade for Pete Alonso.
But the other issue has been that other teams have drawn serious interest into the Mets slugger, including, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Brewers.
A Brewers-Mets trade to steal a huge trade target from the Cubs
Let's play the hypothetical game for a second. That's all these rumors are, when it boils down to it anyway.
Let's say the Mets fall out of playoff contention completely and they decide to deal Pete Alonso to the highest bidder on the market. What kind if package could Milwaukee piece together to beat out the Cubs in this bidding war?
The Brewers wouldn't have to just give the Mets enough to match Alonso's value, but they would have to top trade offers from teams like the Cubs and Yankees who desperately need a power bat at first base. So, if this offer seems like a bit too much, that's exactly why the Brewers would part ways with three top 15 prospects.
Tyler Black is Milwaukee's third ranked prospect and potentially their first baseman of the future. But, if they can acquire Alonso, Milwaukee could make it a priority to extend him at seasons end, making Alonso the first baseman of the future. Black has slashed .226/.294/.290 in 10 big league games this season.
Mike Boeve is one of the better bat-to-ball hitters in the Brewers farm system, showcasing that with his professional slash line of .329/.405/.469 in 92 games. He's still a few years away from being big league ready, but he would be a good addition to the Mets system.
Wichrowski is a typical low floor, high ceiling prospect. He has electric stuff and ability, when he's in the zone. Throwing strikes, and quality strikes at that, has been his knock in scouting. In 12 professional starts, he has done a good job at filling the zone up, making for a promising start to his career.
The Brewers could make a deal like this happen, stealing Alonso from their rivals. If they opted to go this route, they would need to make it top priority to extend Alonso this offseason. A rental at first base would be a solid move for Milwaukee, but if they can turn him into their first baseman for the next five years, this trade is an absolute no brainer.