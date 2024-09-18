A Cowboys-Panthers trade to give Dak Prescott the help he desperately needs
The Dallas Cowboys have high expectations this year. Their QB/WR duo of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb is enough to take their offense to the playoffs. They have one of the best defensive players in football in Micah Parsons as well.
But their offense could use a few more weapons. Their running game is questionable, at best, with their running back by committee running for less than 4.0 yards per carry right now. Jake Ferguson has failed to make any sort of difference this year after going down with an injury in Week 1. Dak really only has CeeDee Lamb and a few question marks to work with on offense.
The Cowboys front office needs to go out and make a splash in the trade market. Luckily for them, there's a few teams that could be dealing their weapons before the trade deadline.
A Cowboys-Panthers trade to give Dak the WR2 he desperately needs
The Carolina Panthers are a disaster of a franchise right now. They just announced they are benching their franchise quarterback Bryce Young just 18 starts into his professional career. This has led to speculation that they could deal Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson to new teams before the trade deadline.
Johnson, specifically, makes sense. He was added to the Panthers roster this offseason and his contract expires at the end of the season. The Cowboys have a ton of extra draft capital that they could use to acquire him.
Judging Johnson's value is tough because we haven't seen his true potential in a few years because of bad quarterback play. But in Dallas, he would excel as the wide receiver two with Dak Prescott throwing to him.
Johnson caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Since then, his performance has gone down with the quarterback play. He had a bit of an attitude problem in Pittsburgh, but those concerns have been on the backburner since he was traded.
This is quite a lot of draft capital for the Cowboys to give up, but they have a ton of available draft picks that they could offer, so they're able to overpay a little bit to get the receiver that they would want. Two of the offered picks are comp. picks and one is a Kansas City pick. They would only be sending one of their own picks in this deal and they would bring in an additional seventh as well.
If Dallas wants to be a serious Super Bowl contender this year, they need to go after another weapon. Diontae Johnson could be that guy.