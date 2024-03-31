A Cowboys-Vikings trade that would shake up Dallas’ draft plans
The Dallas Cowboys could make a trade with the Minnesota Vikings that would instantly upgrade the Dallas trenches while giving Minnesota some ammunition to compensate
Currently structured, the Dallas Cowboys have a significant issue on their offensive line, notably at the offensive tackle spot with Tyron Smith's departure.
Going into the NFL Draft, it is safe to assume that Dallas will look to take an offensive tackle to replace Smith or move another player on the line, likely guard Tyler Smith to tackle and insert former Oregon guard T.J. Bass into the left guard spot. Having said that, the center position is also an issue.
Former Wisconsin Badger Tyler Biadasz moved to Washington along with former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, leaving a gap in the middle of the offensive line. Long story short, it's not good and needs to be fixed.
So, what do you do? The answer is simple. Make a trade with the Minnesota Vikings and acquire center Garrett Bradbury in exchange for a 3rd-round pick in this year's draft. This move would give Minnesota some ammunition to move up the board to get a better quarterback if they so choose OR if they want to stay pat 11, they can use the third rounder to pick up a replacement center.
Here's how a hypothetical trade would look:
The Dallas Cowboys would be wise to make a move and acquire OC Garrett Bradbury
Jerry Jones has repeatedly voiced his intention to go "all in," yet the team has suffered more losses than gains in the offseason. Acquiring Garrett Bradbury from the Minnesota Vikings presents a golden opportunity for the Cowboys to address a critical position on their offensive line while alleviating pressure. One hole would be filled and now that opens up the board.
On the flip side, the Minnesota Vikings are in the market for a new quarterback, and their current draft position might not guarantee them one of the elite prospects. By leveraging a trade with the Cowboys, Minnesota could secure a valuable pick that significantly improves their chances of landing a top-tier quarterback in the draft.
A trade for Garrett Bradbury represents a win-win scenario for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings. For the Cowboys, it signifies a proactive approach to fortifying their roster. Meanwhile, the Vikings stand to gain a valuable asset in the draft, potentially securing their future franchise quarterback. Seizing opportunities for strategic trades is paramount, history confirms it.