A Cubs-Cardinals trade to fix Chicago's bullpen issues for good
The St. Louis Cardinals could be sellers at the trade deadline this summer. But would they consider trading off their top reliever to their long-time rivals, the Chicago Cubs?
The Cubs will use this trade deadline to bolster their bullpen. Their pen has been taxed this season due to injuries involving three starters, Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks, and Rowan Wick. The Cub's current closer, Adbert Alzolay, has not performed well lately.
As Patrick Mooney of The Athletic detailed, Alzolay was booed at Wrigley Field last week. He has four losses and five blown saves in eight opportunities, which is a far cry from his 22-for-25 mark in save opportunities last season. As much as the Cubs may want to see Alzolay turn it around, "waiting around and hoping for that to happen is not [manager Craig] Counsell’s style."
Mooney said the Cubs have Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins on their radar. He’s due $5.7 million and can become a free agent after this season. For the time being Hector Neris, who the Cubs signed to a one-year, $9 million contract, is filling in.
How far outside the comfort zone could the Cubs go to improve bullpen?
The Cubs could go considerably outside of their comfort zone while pulling the struggling Cardinals with them.
The Cardinals could become sellers at the deadline if they can not improve their lowly 15-20 record. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold is reporting that if the Cardinals do become sellers, one player who could be moved is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
Helsley will be paid $3.8 million for the season and become a free agent in 2026. This is an ideal solution to the Cubs' need for bullpen help, and with another year of eligibility before free agency, the Cubs could likely attract him for a lengthy stay on the Northside.
Helsley is 2-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 11 saves over 18 games he's appeared in this season. He has struck out 19 batters, using a mix of a four-seam fastball and a slider.
If the Cardinals were to consider such a move with the Cubs and send their closing pitcher to their biggest rival, the return would be pretty spectacular. The Cardinals could use a jolt to their lineup, but would the Cubs be willing to depart with a young bat to their rival?
Christopher Morel could be a great fit for the Cardinals.
Morel has primarily played third base and designated hitter for the Cubs this season but has been versatile in previous seasons. He has succeeded at second base, shortstop, and all three outfield positions. While the Cardinals are struggling to get Nolan Gorman going at the plate, they are using a string of other options at the position. The Cardinals could use the stability Morel would provide at second base.
Morel is hitting .220/.315/.449 with an OPS of .764. He has three doubles, a triple, and eight home runs, scoring 21 runs and 23 RBI. He has four stolen bases. Morel will be arbitration-eligible in 2026 and hit free agency in 2029.
While it's unlikely we'll see these two as trade partners on a deal with this much talent on either side, it would be interesting to see.