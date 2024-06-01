A Cubs-Marlins trade to take the NL Central right from the Brewers
The Chicago Cubs got off to a tremendous start to 2024, beginning the season with a record of 21-14 through 35 games. Since then, they've struggled, losing 16 of their next 23 games, falling to 28-30 on the year.
They desperately need a jolt to kick their season back in the right direction, but they can't make a move with a ton of risk. They shouldn't go out and get an expensive rental right now, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't go out and get an expensive player.
They could inquire about the Marlins ace, Jesus Luzardo, who was dubbed the "single most likely player to be traded" at this year's deadline by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. Luzardo, while expensive, comes with ace potential and a ton of team control.
A Cubs-Marlins trade to turn the Cubs year back around and steal the NL Central from the Brewers
Jesus Luzardo would not be cheap. In fact, he might end up being the most expensive pitcher on the market. But he's under contract for the next 2.5 seasons, he's 26, healthy and has ace potential. Luzardo would slot in at the top of any rotation in the league.
To acquire a controllable ace like Luzardo, you would need to part ways with at least one electric, high potential prospect.
That's exactly what this trade package does. Kevin Alcantara and Michael Arias have some of the highest potential throughout the entire Chicago Cubs system. They both have incredible abilities on the baseball field.
Alcantara, the No. 4 prospect in Chicago's system, is a 6-foot-6 outfielder with incredible raw power and highlight level speed. Depending on the way he develops, he could draw comparisons to Elly De La Cruz of the Reds and Oneil Cruz of the Pirates. He has that much raw potential.
Arias, 11th-ranked in Chicago's system, has game changing abilities out of the bullpen. He's moved around between starting in the bullpen, but has made 16 appearances in 2024, all out of the bullpen. If traded to Miami, they could explore moving him back to a starter role. His electric, overpowering fastball and struggle with command seem to make a move to the bullpen more realistic.
Porter Hodge, 23rd in Chicago's system, is another reliever with an overpowering fastball. Hodge has a tremendous fastball and slider combo that bodes well for a relief role.
Chicago may have to move even more than these three prospects to acquire Luzardo, but it would be worth it. This trade for an ace would give them a legit group of starting pitchers that could take over and single handedly win them series'.
It would be a safer trade than making a move for a rental because if this season doesn't work out, they have Luzardo for two more years.