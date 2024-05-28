A Cubs-Red Sox trade to take advantage of Boston’s distressed asset
Hearing your name mentioned in trade rumors has to be one of the stressful pieces of being a professional athlete. While baseball is a business, these are still human players. Kenley Jansen of the Red Sox is no different.
Jansen has been the talking point of a ton of trade rumors this year. And Jansen hears these rumors, loud and clear.
“It was way more frustrating in spring training. Now, it’s a business, "Jansen said, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “The thing is, I have to worry about my guys who are here and how we can stay close and fight and win ballgames.
One team that is rumored to be interested in Jansen is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs could swoop in and acquire the closer, ending the rumors once and for all.
A Cubs-Red Sox trade that makes Kenley Jansen the closer for the Cubs
The Boston Red Sox have every intention of moving Kenley Jansen before the trade deadline. They have no intention of bringing him back next season after his contract expires, so it makes complete sense to move him.
The Chicago Cubs could desperately use him. They are lacking a real closer at this point in the year and could definitely use bullpen help in order to turn their season back around towards where they were headed a few weeks ago.
In this deal, Chicago receives Jansen and cash to help pay for his massive contract in exchange for two MLB ready prospects ranked 22 and 23 in their system. The cash is important in this deal because Chicago wouldn't move both these prospects for Jansen while taking on his full contract.
Let's make sense of why this deal benefits both sides.
Chicago gets the closer they desperately need. Their bullpen could use help and Jansen provides them with a veteran option. They don't need to take the full brunt of his contract, lowering their risk in the deal.
Boston is able to grab two players that could play serious roles for them next season. They don't have any interest in bringing Jansen back and grabbing two players with the ability to fight for roster spots in 2025 would be a huge plus.
This is one of those rare win-win trade proposals. Two teams with specific needs and the ability to meet those needs. I wouldn't be surprised to see Chicago make a real push to acquire Jansen in the next two months.