A Dodgers-Rays trade to send another slugger to NL West powerhouse
The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves among the elite teams in the big leagues for yet another season. This puts them in position to be aggressive buyers at the trade deadline, especially considering the holes in their roster.
Jeff Passan of ESPN matched up the Rays outfielder, Randy Arozarena, to the Dodgers as their best match and I couldn't agree more. Arozarena is the perfect buy low option for the Dodgers, allowing them to buy on a player that's starting to look like he's turned the corner again.
The Dodgers could likely get a deal done without having to deal their top prospects as well.
A Dodgers-Rays trade that makes Jeff Passan's prediction come true
Arozarena isn't having a great season, but he's having a great June. Despite some horrid season long numbers, he's slashing .292/.434/.462 since June 1. He's continued to hit for power while also showing the discipline and patience to draw a walk again. He's looked like the Rookie of the Year winner from a few seasons ago.
On the surface, Dodgers fans may want to scream out how Arozarena is hitting below .200 and that they don't need to trade away valuable farm system assets for a player of his caliber. But, stay with me on this Dodgers fans.
Arozarena is one season removed from an All-Star appearance and he's heating back up. If he returns to the player that he once was, Los Angeles would win this trade in a landslide. Arozarena also has two additional years of team control on his contract that he could spend with the Dodgers as he tries to get back to his former self.
Adding him to the loaded Dodgers lineup could be exactly what he needs to get his confidence back. He had the weight of the world on his shoulders in Tampa Bay for a while, but in a lineup with Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, among others, there would be little to no pressure on the Rays outfielder.
Going to the Rays in this deal are two top 20 prospects, outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitcher Ronan Kopp. Hope is a young outfielder with electric speed and a tremendous arm. He has an OPS of .899 in Low-A this season. Kopp is a 6'7 left-handed reliever that has all the makings of becoming a future high leverage bullpen guy in the big leagues.
This trade would make sense for both sides. The Rays would be able to sell on Arozarena and receive a few prospects and some cash. Tampa Bay faces the idea that Arozarena could continue to struggle and then they may never be able to move him.
The Dodgers would get a former All-Star for an incredibly low price, giving him the opportunity to turn his career back around.