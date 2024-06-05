A Dodgers-White Sox trade to make LA unbeatable, spurn the Padres
Ken Rosenthal has recently reported that the San Diego Padres have a good amount of interest in buying on the White Sox star lefty, Garrett Crochet.
Crochet has been incredible this year, nearly untouchable as a starter. The flamethrower holds an ERA that floats around a 3.00 and a WHIP below a 1.00. His transition from the bullpen to the rotation has been incredibly seamless. It's no wonder San Diego wants him.
But the Los Angeles Dodgers might not let that happen. The Dodgers may be the biggest villain for the entire MLB, but they are definitely the biggest villain to the Padres. Hearing that San Diego could try to acquire Crochet, the Dodgers will absolutely make an attempt for the lefty as well.
A Dodgers-White Sox trade to steal Garrett Crochet from the Padres
Garrett Crochet would cost a team quite the package of prospects. He's just 24 years old and under team control until 2027. With his rapid improvement, the sky is the limit for the young lefty, which leads us to the proposed trade package from the Dodgers.
The Dodgers could offer Josue De Paula, their 2nd ranked prospect and baseball's 81st ranked prospect, Trey Sweeney, their 21st ranked prospect and Samuel Munoz, their 24th ranked prospect.
De Paula is a long-term investment, still just a teenager, but he's shown tremendous promise already. He's slashing .299/.406/.442 in his 168 professional games. The 6'3 lefty has tremendous power and good bat to ball ability, which should translate well up the ladder of the minor leagues.
Trey Sweeney could see big league action this season. While he doesn't have the ceiling that De Paula does, his floor is way easier to judge. He has the ability to make a big-league roster like the White Sox, which would give him a chance to learn and develop at the highest level.
Munoz, another long-term investment, hasn't shown his true potential so far in 2024. He's still a teenager, which adds to his value. He'll likely stick in the corner outfield because of his below average speed, but his contact and line drive ability make him a name to watch and a valuable asset in this deal.
The Dodgers could part ways with these prospects because, well, they're the Dodgers. If it doesn't work in their favor, they'll just spend more money next year to make sure it does.
Acquiring Crochet would be a sweet, sweet deal for Los Angeles. It would be even sweeter for them to swoop in, under the Padres' nose, and steal their dream acquisition at this year's deadline. Only the Dodgers could be that big of a villain.