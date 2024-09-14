A Dolphins-Cowboys trade for shot in the dark to replace Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins are in quite a tough position right now. Their franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has suffered numerous scary concussions throughout his NFL career. In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, Tua suffered yet another scary head injury. This has caused an outcry of people urging the young quarterback to retire and think about his future.
Whether he retires or not is completely unknown. Tua, himself, has yet to speak on the situation since the most recent injury. Either way, this injury has brought the Dolphins biggest issue to center stage: their quarterback depth.
If Tua misses time, which is absolutely expected to be the case, Skylar Thompson will step in to replace him. In eight career games, Thompson has looked overwhelmed and inaccurate more often than anything. He's not fit to start in the NFL. Honestly, he's not really fit to be the top backup in the NFL either.
One place where the Dolphins could acquire the high potential quarterback that they need in their QB room is from the Dallas Cowboys.
A Dolphins-Cowboys trade to send a forgotten first rounder to replace Tua Tagovailoa
The Cowboys have Trey Lance sitting as their third string QB behind Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott. They have no need for Lance's services after he lost the battle as the backup in Dallas. The Dolphins could absolutely use him in their QB room.
Given Miami's current level of desperation, which would only increase if Tua decides to retire, the Dolphins would have to give up a fifth-round pick in order to acquire Lance from the Cowboys. The good news is Miami has two fifth round picks, so they could choose between sending their fifth or the Broncos' fifth in order to acquire Lance.
Lance has never been given a chance in the NFL. He's an incredibly raw talent that's still unbelieved gifted. All he needs is a chance in an offense that has weapons and talent around him. Miami would be the perfect landing place for him.
Lance is still just 24 years old. To put that into perspective, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are both 24 as well. So before you want to write Lance off as somebody who's a bust, remember his age and imagine how highly touted he would be if he was a draft prospect.
If the Dolphins can acquire him for a fifth-round pick, they absolutely should. He would be quite a big upgrade over Skylar Thompson, as well as providing better depth behind Tua, if Tua decides to return and gets cleared to do so this season.