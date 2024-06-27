A Giants-Marlins trade to bring in a star at the deadline
Recently, MLB executives put together their predictions for which players they anticipate being traded before the deadline. These predictions were then grouped together and explained by Jim Bowden of the Athletic.
Headlining the position players, predicted as the most likely position player to be moved is the Miami Marlins 26-year-old star, Jazz Chisholm Jr. Bowden instantly connected Chisholm to the San Fransisco Giants, as the Giants look to push for a wild card spot.
"Some teams are interested in him as a center fielder and others view him as a middle infielder, where he played before a position switch last year. Either way, it sounds like he’ll be traded if Miami gets the right offer over the next five weeks. He would fit nicely with the Phillies or Giants."
A Giants-Marlins trade to improve San Fransisco's postseason odds
As of today, Baseball Reference gives the Giants a 5.5 percent chance to make the postseason, even though they sit just three games out of the final National League Wild Card spot. If they are to look to improve their injured outfield, they could see these postseason odds increase drastically.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be the perfect low risk trade option for the Giants. He still has 2.5 years of team control on his contract.
The Giants would have to part ways with a few of their top 15 prospects in order to peak the Marlins interest for their most valuable budding superstar. Anything less than this may just result in the Marlins laughing and hanging up the phone.
Arias, the Giants' 5th ranked prospect, is an 18-year-old outfielder that comes with a boatload of potential. He's a phenomenal athlete and a well-rounded baseball player that doesn't have a hole in his game.
Joe Whitman has an incredible three pitch arsenal led by his fastball and slider. He's able to pound the zone for the most part, making him quite an interesting option in the middle levels of the minor leagues right now.
Trevor McDonald throws in the same High-A rotation as Whitman. He's having a solid year, led by his overpowering fastball and two distinct breaking balls. The righty has all the potential in the world and is an intriguing prospect to follow through the minor leagues.
For the Giants, they may be giving up a lot here, but they would be getting a proven, controllable star at a position of need. Chisholm would be a huge upgrade for San Fransisco and the Giants need to go out and grab an upgrade like this before they fall out of playoff contention.