A Guardians-A’s trade for the power bat Cleveland needs to contend
The Cleveland Guardians have shocked the league this year by completely taking over the AL Central. They currently sit over 20 games above .500 and they haven't shown any clear signs of letting up.
They've placed themselves in the perfect position to be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline and there are certainly some impact players on the market that would fit them quite well.
One of the players, per Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, is Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics. They listed Rooker as a very likely player to get traded and matched him up with the Cleveland Guardians.
"He’s strictly a designated hitter, but plenty of lineups could find room for a righty bat with 30-homer power and, because of his lack of early opportunities, he’s under team control for three more seasons," Britton and Gleeman wrote. "He could be one of the most underrated hitters on the move this deadline."
They are certainly accurate by stating that Rooker could be one of the most underrated hitters on the move this year.
A Guardians-Athletics trade that gives Cleveland a breakout power bat
Rooker, 29, is slashing .294/.373/.578 with over 20 homers this season. He strikes out a lot, but when your OPS is near 1.000, nobody cares how often you strike out. He would be an immediate upgrade to any lineup and with the Guardians loaded farm system, they could look to acquire him to boost their team this year and beyond.
This trade is offering three of the Guardians' top 11 prospects, though this list is set to change after the Guardians added a loaded draft class this year.
Valera, 23, is slashing .233/.333/.389 at the Triple-A level. This trade would likely begin with either him or Juan Brito. He provides power upside while also being a good athlete with a solid left-handed swing.
Clemmey, 18, is the crowned jewel of this trade. The teenager is holding his own in Low-A this year despite facing competition much older than him. His ERA is close to 5.00, which isn't great, but once he gets the walk numbers down, he should be fine as he refines his craft.
Genao, 20, is having an incredible season this year. Across two levels of the minor leagues, the young prospect is slashing an incredible .326/.374/.506 with 24 doubles. He's a real threat to move up to Double-A this season due to his impressive hit tool.
This deal may not be enough to get it done on Oakland's side, given the incredible year from Rooker this season. But, it's a good start and the idea is right. Cleveland needs an impact bat and the best option for them is Brent Rooker. All hands on deck to acquire the slugger.