A Guardians-Nationals trade that secures Cleveland as AL Pennant threat
By Jacob Mountz
The Cleveland Guardians have surprised baseball fans this season with the best record in the AL after posting a below-.500 record last year. Even without their ace in Shane Bieber, amazing performances from Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez and Emmanuel Clase have propelled the Guardians to the top.
But what is mind-boggling is that they’re topping the league with a team that places ninth in homeruns, 13th in batting average, and eighth in ERA. On the surface, Cleveland doesn't appear as overwhelming by any measure. But an intriguing idea that the Guardians could trade for Lane Thomas has been floated.
The soon-to-be 29-year-old Washington Nationals’ right-fielder established himself as a breakout player last year when he posted a .268 average with 28 home runs. However, this season is going as well. Thomas has slashed .249/.317/.402 with eight homers. This also comes with 22 stolen bases. His performance in the Cleveland outfield would make a sizable improvement over Tyler Freeman who lags all qualifying centerfielders in batting average.
Thomas will be under club control through 2025. With the way Thomas is playing now, and the way the Nationals are playing in addition to the short time horizon on Thomas’ contract, acquiring him shouldn’t prove too expensive. The Guardians have four prospects on the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list. However, trading for Thomas might not require any of them. But who would the Guardians need to part with?
Since the Guardians are lacking offense, they might choose to keep most of their strong performing position players and instead deal from their deep pool of pitching talent. These three prospects might have what it takes to bring a game-changing player back to Cleveland.
Alex Clemmey
Alex Clemmey hasn’t had the best results this year, but his stuff is electric, generating swings and misses. The left-handed starter and Cleveland’s number 8 prospect maintains a 4.95 ERA through 56.1 IP in Low-A ball. However, in that time, he has collected 78 Ks with a .220 opponent average. His main problems seem to be his spotty command and lackluster changeup. But even with the bad numbers, he could well be a future ace. At 18-years-old, he isn’t expected to make his major league debut any time soon.
Franco Aleman
Unlike Clemmey, Franco Aleman is having a fairly good year. The right-handed number 26 prospect appears to be a strikeout machine posting 24 Ks in only 13.1 IP in Triple-A. Once seen as a starter, Aleman was moved to the bullpen with spectacular results. He currently maintains a 3.38 ERA. With a little more preparation, the 24-year-old could make an impact in an MLB bullpen this year.
Dayan Frias
With Jose Ramirez signed through 2028, there might not be a role for switch-hitting third baseman and No. 28 prospect Dayan Frias in Cleveland. Frias is known as a great defender, but not so much as a hitter. While he has shown potential with his bat in ROK and again last year in High-A, he maintains a .210 AVG with 4 HR through 224 ABs this year in Double-A. However, his patient approach may yield plenty of walks. His bat may still come around, but for now, he is seen as a brilliant defender. At age 22, he is expected to make his debut next year.
With a haul like this from Cleveland headlined by a potential budding ace, it is unlikely the Nationals will say no.