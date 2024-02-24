A.J. Brown pushes back against rumors, expresses desire to remain with Eagles
During a recent sports radio appearance, A.J. Brown clearly stated his desire to remain a Philadelphia Eagle.
By Lior Lampert
Following a 10-1 start to the 2023 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles lost five of their last six regular season games, ceding home-field advantage in the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend before being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Throughout the late-season struggles frustrations began to mount in the locker room, including Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. The receiver notably didn't speak with the media for two consecutive weeks late in the season with the team in a free fall.
Despite the lack of comments, there were rumors about perceived unhappiness with the team, and having a broken relationship with quarterbak Jalen Hurts. That then opened the doors for trade rumors. Brown didn’t do himself any favors during a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. However, Brown has never openly said he wants to get traded.
Now that he’s had some time to decompress after a rough end to the season, it seems as though cooler heads have prevailed, with Brown shutting down any rumors about his future with the Eagles and expressing his desire to remain in Philadelphia.
Brown recently took it upon himself to call into the 94WIP Afternoons Philadelphia sports radio show to make sure everyone is on the same page and put an end to the trade buzz once and for all.
“I want to be here, it’s as simple as that,” Brown said.
“I’m the person you need on this team because I am willing to hold people accountable, make people around me better,” he added. “But nobody sees that. All you see is the little flare-ups…”
Brown also made sure to make it known that there is no drama between him and Hurts in light of their heated in-game exchange on national television against the Minnesota Vikings. That, and stressed that he's not complaining about a lack of targets, like many perceived.
“I think that is BS,” Brown said of any potential bad blood between him and his quarterback, who also happens to be the godfather of his daughter. "I'm not going to get into our relationship on the air...it wasn't a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They only started talking about that when we started losing."
Overall, it seems that any trade rumors involving Brown were blown out of proportion and can be put to bed – for now. The stud wideout is under contract through 2026, so he and the Eagles can ultimately kick this can down the road.