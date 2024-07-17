A'ja Wilson roasts teammates for taking pictures with Usher after Chicago Sky loss
By Lior Lampert
No one in the WNBA has been more dominant than Las Vegas Aces franchise icon A'ja Wilson since the start of the 2024 campaign. She leads the league in points (27.2), rebounds (12) and blocks (2.9) per game, in addition to posting the highest efficiency rating (34.5).
On Tuesday, it was more of the same for Wilson, albeit the Aces fell short at home to the Chicago Sky. Ultimately, her 28-point, 14-rebound double-double, combined with her remarkable defensive efforts (five blocks and three steals) weren't enough to secure the victory for Las Vegas.
Las Vegas was favored by 13.5 points heading into the 93-85 loss to the Sky, per ESPN Bet, making the outcome a shocking development. But perhaps the most uncanny moment from the affair didn't occur until after the buzzer sounded.
Renowned musician Usher sat courtside for the battle between the Aces and Sky. Following the disappointing defeat, the Las Vegas players were lining up to take photos with the R&B/pop artist, which didn't seem to please Wilson:
A'ja Wilson roasts teammates for taking pictures with Usher after Chicago Sky loss
Wilson candidly calls out her squad for not doing much of anything against the Sky, then flocking to Usher for pictures. Yes, she also got a snap with him. But as you can see, the six-time All-Star moved quickly after an unfortunate upset for the Aces.
Las Vegas won 10 of its previous 11 games heading into the contest, so Wilson was frustrated, and understandably so. After initially stumbling out of the gates, the Aces have worked hard to right the ship. So, she wants her team to keep its eyes on the ball.
As a time-time MVP on her way to earning the prestigious honor for a third time in five seasons, Wilson expects greatness from her peers. She's set the bar high as the Aces aim to secure their third consecutive championship.
Even after finally getting Usher to attend an Aces game, Wilson remains focused on handling her business -- not getting starstruck.
If Wilson and Las Vegas accomplish the historic feat of winning three straight titles, it puts them in elite company. The Aces would become the first organization to three-peat since the Houston Comets won four in a row from 1997-2000 when the W got incepted.