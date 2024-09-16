A'ja Wilson's 1,000-point season ends the WNBA MVP debate for good
By Levi Dombro
On Sunday the Las Vegas Aces hosted the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena in an important game for WNBA playoff seedings.
A'ja Wilson, despite missing a game, was sitting at 971 points on the season prior to Sunday's matchup. She was 29 points shy of the first 1,000-point season in league history, so over the next three games, fans figured she would reach the historic milestone.
But Wilson wasted no time, scoring exactly 29 points against the Sun to reach the previously unreached millennium mark.
The bucket came with just 1:57 left on the clock in the Aces' 84-71 victory over Connecticut, with Wilson connecting on an 11-foot pull up jumper, which was assisted by Jackie Young.
A'ja Wilson locks up WNBA MVP with 1,000-point season
Wilson is a shoe-in for MVP this season, and has amassed one of the single-most impressive individual seasons that the W has ever seen.
She has 155 more points than the next leading scorer, 103 more defensive rebounds than the second best in the league, and 16 more blocks than the next closest player. With two blocks over the final two games, she would reach 100 blocks this season.
To put in perspective how monumental this achievement is, Wilson's 2024 season produced more points than 63.2 percent of WNBA players produced in their entire careers. This season alone would put Wilson at 260th on the all-time scoring list.
After Sunday, Wilson stands at 31st on the all-time WNBA scoring list. If she can keep putting together seasons like this, it won't be long until she is challenging the likes of Diana Taurasi.