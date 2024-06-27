A Mets-Marlins trade for New York to shore up bullpen for playoff push
The New York Mets have won 14 of their last 18 games to storm back into the thick of postseason contention. They entered Wednesday's action just one game under the .500 mark and 1.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot.
Thanks to this incredible streak, the Mets have positioned themselves to potentially buy at this year's trade deadline, which is not something anyone would've predicted at the start of June. They'll have to continue to play well, but assuming they're in the hunt by the deadline, they'll do something to improve.
Assuming the Mets are in it by the deadline, the bullpen is one area they'd have to look to improve. Their 3.64 bullpen ERA is actually good for 11th in the majors, but Edwin Diaz has had his ups and downs, as has virtually everyone else in the bullpen. Brooks Raley being out for the season is a major blow as well.
One team they can look at in potential discussions is the Miami Marlins. Yes, they're NL East rivals, but the Marlins are clear sellers and happen to have a reliever several teams will covet, Tanner Scott.
A Mets-Marlins trade to send Tanner Scott to New York
Here's what a Tanner Scott to the Mets deal might look like:
In this deal, the Mets acquire a pitcher in Tanner Scott who has been one of the best left-handed relievers in the game in the last two seasons. He's been one of the bright spots on a brutal Marlins team.
Overall, Scott has a 1.59 ERA in 33 appearances and 34 innings of work. Command has been an issue at times as has been the norm for Scott throughout his eight-year MLB career, but opponents are hitting just .157 against him with only two home runs. He's tough to square up, and strands the hitters he walks more often than not.
This Mets team could use a left-handed reliever with Raley out for the season, and they could use another late-game arm. Scott helps in both areas. For the Mets to get this dynamic reliever, however, they're going to have to give something to the Marlins.
In this deal, the Mets would be giving Alex Ramirez, a former top-100 prospect, to their division rivals. Ramirez's stock has fallen in the last couple of seasons as he has struggled, but he has promising tools. Those very tools are why New York protected him from being selected in this past Rule-5 Draft by placing him on their 40-man roster. Ramirez hasn't lit the world on fire in AA, but he does have 25 stolen bases already.
The Marlins are a team in dire need of offense. Ramirez has a lot to prove in the upper minors, but he might just be able to show why he was a highly-touted prospect in the past with a change of scenery.
Added onto this deal is Calvin Ziegler, a former second-round pick who has displayed electric strikeout stuff when he's been healthy in the minors. He did unfortunately undergo Tommy John Surgery after just two appearances this season as injuries continue to cause him trouble, but Ziegler is only 21 years old and has potential. He could be a nice second piece to help the Mets outbid the field.
Miami isn't going to get a monster haul for a reliever on an expiring contract, as good as Scott is. Ramirez and Ziegler are both top 25 prospects in New York's system according to MLB Pipeline. Yes, they've had struggles in the minors for different reasons, but both players have high ceilings if they can put it together and/or stay healthy.