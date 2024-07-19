A non-Jackson Holliday trade the Orioles can make for Tarik Skubal
By Curt Bishop
The Detroit Tigers appear to be in a position to sell this year at the trade deadline, and Tarik Skubal might be one of the biggest assets they can sell off. The left-hander is 10-3 in his 19 starts and owns an ERA of 2.41 on the season. The 27-year-old has also thrown 116 innings and fanned 140 batters.
A team like the Baltimore Orioles could use some starting pitching, but it's obvious that it's going to cost a lot of top prospects in order to make that happen. Fortunately, the Orioles had the No. 1 ranked farm system in baseball heading into the year and a boatload of prospects to throw into a deal. There's even a way they can do it without giving up Jackson Holliday.
A non-Jackson Holliday trade for Tarik Skubal
This would be a blockbuster deal, and it would give the Orioles exactly what they need to improve their rotation. Skubal is an innings eater and a pitcher who can strike hitters out at a high rate. He and Corbin Burnes would form a two-headed monster at the top of the rotation.
Chayce McDermott and Cade Povich are right on the cusp of making it to the majors. Povich has already tasted the league. McDermott (brother of former NBA player Sean McDermott) is capable of missing a lot of bats with a fastball in the mid-90s.
Early on, Coby Mayo drew comparisons to Atlanta Braves star third baseman Austin Riley, as he is known for being able to hit the ball hard from the right side of the plate. Last year at Triple-A, he hit 29 home runs and posted a .973 OPS.
Bradfield is seen as more of a leadoff hitter without much power, but his baserunning abilities are what set him apart from other prospects. He is also known for his elite defense despite a below-average arm. The Orioles believe he is capable of winning a Gold Glove.
Detroit would be set up well for the future while the Orioles would be set up to make a push for the World Series and do so without having to give up their top prospect in Holliday, who is likely untouchable in trade talks, despite rumors suggesting he might be a trade candidate. We'll see if the two sides can strike a deal before the deadline.