A Patriots-Bengals trade to give Tee Higgins the opportunity he deserves
The New England Patriots would be in the right mind to call up the Cincinnati Bengals and offer a nice package in exchange for wide receiver Tee Higgins.
The history of the Cincinnati Bengals is documented: A reluctance to pay big money except in rare circumstances. It's what's hindering Tee Higgins right now.
The former second-rounder out of Clemson is currently under the franchise tag, and from the looks of it, still is looking for a long-term deal. In all likelihood, it will come from someplace outside of Cincinnati. That's where the New England Patriots come into play.
They have the cap space, and if they wish, they have a worthy compensation package via the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Using the magic of Pro Football Focus, by simply offering their second-round pick to Cincinnati, the Patriots would be able to land a high-profile wideout for their next quarterback.
Tee Higgins and the Patriots would be a natural fit both culturally and financially
Known for his consistency and ability to make crucial plays, Higgins has showcased his talent time and again, demonstrating his value even in high-stakes situations like in their Super Bowl loss to the Rams a few seasons ago. Higgins' knack for making consistent plays could be precisely what the Patriots need to inject life into their offense.
Moreover, the Patriots are on the cusp of a significant decision with their first-round pick in the upcoming draft, likely to select a quarterback to lead their offense into the future. Regardless of the rookie's identity, providing him with a reliable target like Higgins would be paramount to his development and success, unlike what happened with Mac Jones.
A strong wideout can serve as a security blanket for a young quarterback. With Higgins in their arsenal, the Patriots could revitalize their passing game and provide much-needed support for their quarterback, setting the stage for a successful resurgence in the seasons to come. The franchise is well beyond the days of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and new success is being starved for.