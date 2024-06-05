A Phillies-Rays trade to give a struggling All-Star the fresh start he needs
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best and most well-rounded teams in the game of baseball today. They don't have too many holes in their roster. If we were to nitpick, they would have a bit of a hole in their outfield, one they could fill with a plethora of options at the trade deadline.
They could go out and try to acquire one of the cheap, rental options on the trade market. That would be the typical move to make. They could go out and try to trade for an aspiring MVP. That would be a bold move to make.
Or they could go take a shot on a struggling 29-year-old, former Rookie of the Year, giving him a fresh start and a clean slate to rebuild his career. That would be a surprising move to make.
And that's exactly what the Phillies could do. Trade for Randy Arozarena, who's under contract for the next 2.5 years.
A Phillies-Rays trade to give Randy Arozarena a fresh start on the best team in baseball
Arozarena has been horrid in 2024. He's slashing .162/.263/.310, good for an OPS+ below 70. He has clubbed 15 extra base hits though, showing there is still power potential there. But the Phillies wouldn't be trading for him in hopes to get his 2024 production. They would be hoping to get the Arozarena that won Rookie of the Year a few years ago or the Arozarena that was an All-Star a season ago.
There are a few things to consider when dealing with a trade for a controllable piece like Arozarena. His value won't be incredibly high because of his production in 2024. He's really struggling.
He's able to net the Rays two top 20 prospects in the Phillies system because of his contract and potential to return to his former level of play. The Rays would be trading him to get the value out of him before he spirals down, like Tim Anderson has done.
The Phillies would be buying low on the All-Star, in hopes that a fresh start can help resurrect his career. Worst case scenario, Philadelphia loses a few middle level prospects in their deep system. No harm, no foul.
McGowan and Muzziotti would be very valuable for the Rays though. Muzziotti is an MLB ready outfielder that will provide a solid glove out there as soon as tonight. His bat will continue to need some work, but he's still just 25 years old. He has time.
As for McGowan, he should be ready to make his big-league debut in the next year or two. The righty has a sinker/slider combo that can be devastating if they're controlled well. His power arm would be a big piece in the Rays farm system.