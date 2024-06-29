A Pirates-White Sox trade to go all-in on the Wild Card
The Pittsburgh Pirates currently hold a record of 39-42, featuring a strong rotation but in need of a major bat to upgrade their lineup.
Despite their challenges, the Pirates are in the hunt for a wild card spot with a 10.1 percent chance to make the playoffs, a 2.5 percent chance to win the division, and a 0.3 percent chance to win the World Series, according to FanGraphs. They are nine and a half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and six and a half games behind the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Pirates' outfield consists of Bryan Reynolds, Edward Olivares, and Jack Suwinski, with Michael A. Taylor on the bench. Connor Joe and Andrew McCutchen also have the ability to play in the outfield. However, the team could significantly benefit from acquiring a new outfielder, such as Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox, with a record of 23-61, are looking to rebuild and will soon begin trading their assets for long-term options. Reports suggest that Robert Jr. could be a target for the Pirates, a trade that could dramatically change the future of both teams.
The White Sox won't sell Robert Jr. cheap, so the Pirates may have to part with top prospects such as infielder Termarr Johnson, right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco, and infielder Yordany De Los Santos. These prospects are ranked No. 1, No. 5, No. 12, and No. 15 in the Pirates' farm system by MLB Pipeline.
Luis Robert Jr., 26, is a long-term investment for any team that acquires him. He is under contract for the remainder of 2024 and 2025 seasons, with two club options for 2026 and 2027. Despite missing most of the 2024 season due to injury, Robert Jr. is one of the best players in the league when healthy. From 2021 to 2023, he demonstrated his potential but struggled with injuries, finally having a breakout year in 2023 when he was an All-Star and finished 12th in MVP voting.
During his peak years (2021-2023), Robert Jr. played 311 games, making 1,292 plate appearances with 345 hits, 76 doubles, two triples, 63 home runs, 179 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases. He had a slash line of .287/.331/.511, an OPS of .842, and an OPS+ of 129. In 2024, he appeared in 29 games with 118 plate appearances, recording a slash line of .206/.280/.486, eight home runs, and 12 RBIs.
Termarr Johnson, 20, is a very good defensive infielder with a keen eye at the plate. However, the Pirates are struggling to develop him, as evidenced by his low batting average. In 2024, he played 69 games at High-A Greensboro, making 304 plate appearances with 51 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 29 RBIs, and a slash line of .214/.375/.353.
Braxton Ashcraft, 24, is MLB-ready and has shown dominance at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2024. He recorded a combined ERA of 3.00 in 69 innings, with 73 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.072. At Triple-A Indianapolis, he posted an impressive 0.59 ERA over 15.1 innings.
Hunter Barco, 23, is a developmental player with significant potential. In 2024, he played 15 games at High-A Greensboro, making 13 starts with a 3.16 ERA in 57 innings, recording 72 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.123.
Yordany De Los Santos, 19, has one of the highest ceilings among prospects. In 2024, he played 38 games in Rookie Ball, making 149 plate appearances with 44 hits, six doubles, three triples, three home runs, 24 RBIs, and a slash line of .328/.392/.485.
Acquiring Luis Robert Jr. could provide the Pirates with the major bat they need to strengthen their lineup and make a serious playoff push, while the White Sox could benefit from the infusion of top-tier prospects as they embark on their rebuild.