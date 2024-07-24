A potential Jackson Holliday trade just got drowned in cold water
The Baltimore Orioles have been in a bit of a dilemma this season. That's quite an odd statement to make given how well their franchise is doing. They have one of the best records in baseball and the Baltimore farm system is one of the most loaded systems in the entire sport. There's really not a franchise in the game that is in a better spot.
But the dilemma that they're in is whether or not they should pursue a blockbuster trade at the deadline. The main deal that they're being rumored to have interest in is for the Detroit Tigers ace, Tarik Skubal. Skubal has been the best pitcher in the game and he comes with a ton of team control, so for the Orioles to acquire him, it might cost them the top prospect in baseball, Jackson Holliday.
See the dilemma?
MLB insider throws cold water on Jackson Holliday trade rumors
Brittney Ghiroli of the Athletic touched on Holliday and if she imagines that Holliday would be traded before the upcoming deadline. She was pretty firm on her statements about the Orioles' top prospect.
"Assuming the Orioles internally haven’t wavered in their evaluation of Holliday, there’s not a pitcher available at this year’s deadline worth trading him for, including oft-mentioned Tigers starter Tarik Skubal," Ghiroli wrote.
There is a very, very slim chance that the Orioles deal Holliday. Almost a zero percent chance, but given how crazy the baseball world is, it's impossible to really say zero. Holliday is the most untouchable prospect in baseball though.
Baltimore is stingy with their prospects in the first place. They don't like dealing from the top of their farm system for good reason. It's loaded with talent that could all come to the big leagues and make a difference. They have whiffed on very few of their top position players over the course of the last few seasons. Headlined by Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, they have one of the best young cores in the history of the game.
It would be completely out of picture for them to consider a Jackson Holliday deal. It would take them well out of their comfort zone and it would almost certainly come back to bite them. Expect to see the Orioles hold onto Jackson Holliday this year. Expect to see him back in the big leagues in the next few weeks as well.