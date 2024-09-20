A Rams-Panthers trade for Bryce Young that doesn’t touch Matthew Stafford
The Carolina Panthers officially benched Bryce Young after his dreadful Week 2 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. Young averaged a paltry 3.2 yards per attempt, competing 18 of 26 passes for 84 yards with an interception. He was also sacked twice for a loss of 15 yards.
This has been mounting for a while. The former No. 1 pick was utterly disastrous in his rookie campaign, harmed no doubt by the NFL's worst offensive line and receiving corps. Carolina did little to improve the roster this season and Young has simply not progressed at the rate one might expect from a top pick.
All the issues that followed him pre-draft — size, footwork, arm strength — continue to plague Young at the onset of his second NFL season. It's hard for 5-foot-10 quarterbacks at this level. Just seeing over the offensive line and getting a clear view of the action every play has been a struggle for Young. That bleeds into footwork, as he's standing on his tiptoes half the time just to read the field. And, of course, Young is awfully slight in build for his position, making him particularly vulnerable to violent hits in the backfield.
It's bad when 36-year-old Andy Dalton is unambiguously the better option. That's not to say Carolina will start winning games in Young's absence, or even that Young's Panthers career is kaput. It does mean, however, that Young's NFL arc will take longer than initially expected.
His benching has also opened up discourse about potential trades. Carolina invested quite a lot to acquire Young, but there's no point in letting a sunk cost fester. If the Panthers are keen to move in a different direction in the 2025 NFL Draft, it's only reasonable to trade Young while there's still some mystique and intrigue around his future in the league.
Of all the potential landing spots, it's hard to imagine a better fit than the Los Angeles Rams.
Panthers-Rams trade could revive Bryce Young's career with perfect mentor
It's hard to imagine teams selling the farm for Bryce Young. Yes, the circumstances in Carolina have been less than ideal, but watching the Panthers does not give one the sense that Young is just waiting for a change in location before he takes off into the stratosphere. For as much of the blame can be pinned on the Panthers' O-line and receiving corps, Young's severe limitations and laggy decision-making have been equally damning.
All that said, there is a reason Young was the No. 1 pick out of Alabama. He competed — and won — at the highest level of college football, emerging as one of the smartest pre-draft QBs in recent memory. With a better offensive ecosystem around him, Young should look, well, better. He just needs time in the pocket, a chance to read the defense and load up for passes.
Los Angeles' offense is going through a rough patch, but Sean McVay is one-of-one as a play-caller. The offensive line isn't healthy right now, but Young wouldn't be starting upon his arrival. He would be taking a backseat to Matthew Stafford (and maybe even Jimmy Garoppolo), learning from the vets around him and slowly, but surely working toward QB1 duties in the future.
The Rams would love to put a Stafford succession plan in place. Young has the talent somewhere, buried deep within, and Los Angeles is a strong bet to unleash it. With Puka Nacua on the same timeline as Young (if far more advanced) and other dominant weapons in his orbit, such as Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams, Young would be in a much better position to succeed.
Even if he can't overcome his limitations, there isn't a better coach to scheme Young to success than McVay.
In return, the Panthers get a third-round pick (a potentially steep but understandable gamble for the Rams) and Stetson Bennett, who is back with Los Angeles after a yearlong mental health hiatus. Bennett was the ultimate winner at UGA, and while he isn't the most physically gifted quarterback, his processing skills, mobility, and occasional flashes of arm talent make him a compelling trial option for a Carolina team careening toward the bottom of the standings.