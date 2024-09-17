A Rams-Raiders trade to fill the void left by Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua
The Los Angeles Rams came into the season with quite the intriguing offense.
Of course they have Matthew Stafford at quarterback. They have a running back duo of Kyren Williams and rookie Blake Corum that could put together quite solid year. Then, at wide receiver, the duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua is one of the best pass-catching duos across the league.
Now, two weeks into the year, the Rams could be without Nacua and Kupp for a majority of the year. Nacua is set to be missing from the lineup until at least Week 7, with the expectation being that he will miss a little more time than that. Kupp is expected to be out for an extended period of time as well.
That leaves the Rams with playoff aspirations but quite a struggling group of healthy pass catchers. Los Angeles will need to make a trade for a wide receiver or else their offense could really struggle down the stretch.
A Rams-Raiders trade to fill Los Angeles' new big hole on offense
The best answer for the Rams' huge problem resides in Las Vegas. The Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is the best receiver that could come available in a trade this year.
Jeff Howe of the New York Times recently brought some insider information from each NFL team and he had quite the interesting stance on the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams.
"Barring an unexpectedly hot start, some around the league are wondering if the Raiders would move receiver Davante Adams at the trade deadline. They need to maximize their draft assets to find a franchise quarterback, and the 31-year-old Adams isn’t likely to be around when the Raiders are ready to make a playoff push."
This deal is a bit complex, so stay with me here.
The Rams would be trading back from a 2025 first round pick to a 2025 3rd round pick. They would also be sending a 2025 third round pick and two 2026 draft picks to Las Vegas to acquire the superstar wide out, Davante Adams.
The Raiders aren't necessarily required to trade Adams, but it would probably be in their best interest to. Adams won't be under contract by the time the Raiders are ready to put a competitive team on the field again. Trading him now is trading him at his highest possible value.
As for the Rams, they need to take a risk here. This trade is a bit desperate, but that's where they need to be. This would also put one of the best wide receiver rooms in NFL history together whenever Nacua and Kupp return healthy. Adding Adams makes this team much more dangerous.