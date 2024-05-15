A Red Sox-A's trade to free up Kenley Jansen to be an asset for more deals
There isn't a more intriguing bullpen arm in the game of baseball right now than that of the Oakland Athletics breakout star Mason Miller. Since allowing three hits and two earned runs in a blowout loss in his first appearance of the season, Miller has been otherworldly dominant.
Since that game, Miller has thrown 17.1 consecutive scoreless innings. He's only allowed one hit over his last 13.1 innings. This stretch features 37 strikeouts, including dominant at bats against the likes of Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez and Juan Soto.
There is no team that would enjoy a player dominating the likes of the Astros and Yankees more than the Boston Red Sox would. A deal like this would also make Kenley Jansen much more flexible on their roster.
A Red Sox-A's trade to add Mason Miller to the Boston bullpen
The asking price for the 25-year-old flamethrower is a bit steeper than the typical market for a closer. This price is even steeper than what has been moved for some of the game's top bullpen arms over the last few seasons.
There's good reason for that though. Miller is just 25 years old and under team control for the next few seasons. Not only that, but Miller is still improving and perfecting himself as a big-league arm. A few years ago, he was pitching in Division 3. Now, he's one of the game's best late inning arms.
For Boston to acquire him, it would likely take two of their top 15 prospects. I would consider their top eight prospects all off the table in this deal. The A's will likely want an arm in return, preferably to be the centerpiece of the trade.
In this situation, it could be Richard Fitts, an MLB ready right-handed pitcher. Boston would have to include a younger prospect, potentially Yordanny Monegro, another right-handed pitcher in the Red Sox system.
The A's would likely be willing to take a deal like this. They won't compete during Miller's tenure with the team, unless they sign him to a long-term extension and his value will never be higher than it is right now.
For the Red Sox, this deal allows them to use Kenley Jansen in different roles, with the potential of even trading Jansen as the deadline draws closer. Miller would be the perfect closer for the Red Sox in the daunting AL East.