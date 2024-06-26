A Red Sox-Mets trade to send Pete Alonso to Boston if New York’s playoff chances crater
The New York Mets once seemed to be headed for another lackluster season, but after some early struggles, they've really been able to turn their season around.
After starting the season 24-35, they've stormed back to a 37-39 record behind a massive seven game win streak. This win streak and hot stretch has pushed them firmly back into the playoff race, halting any idea of selling their stars at the trade deadline.
But, just as fast as they can win seven in a row, they could lose seven in a row. The Mets face the idea of selling on their stars if they fall out of playoff contention and the most likely to be moved, if they do fall out of contention, is their slugger Pete Alonso.
A Red Sox-Mets trade to send Pete Alonso to slug homers in Fenway Park
The Boston Red Sox would be willing to pay quite the hefty price in order to acquire Alonso to give them a chance at the AL Wild Card. While the Red Sox were potential sellers at one point too, they have also turned their season around. Acquiring Alonso would continue pushing them in the direction they want to head, but only if the Mets fall out of contention.
The Red Sox would be able to acquire Alonso in exchange for two of their top pitching prospects.
Gonzalez, Boston's fifth-ranked prospect and top pitching prospect, has struggled in 2024. Strikes have been few and far between for the electric righty. When he's in and around the zone, he's dominant, as was seen in his first 80 professional appearances. He absolutely should not be written off because of a struggling 2024 season, as the righty will be just fine in time. He's still only 22 years old.
Fitts, Boston's 10th ranked prospect and 3rd ranked pitching prospect, hasn't seen the same struggles that Gonzalez has in 2024. He's been quite good, actually. He's shown an innate ability to attack the strike zone while limiting walks. He seems near ready to crack a big-league rotation for the foreseeable future.
The Red Sox would need to be willing to take this risk if they want any chance at making the postseason. In this deal, they get exceptionally better at the MLB level and they're also holding onto their top three prospects, all of which will be in Boston to make an impact soon.
The Mets, if they would fall out of contention, would see no issue with dealing Alonso to boost the pitching in their farm system. This trade would likely be enough to land the slugger.