A rumored Cubs-Marlins trade proposal to replace Craig Counsell's biggest headache
The Chicago Cubs have gotten off to a good start to the 2024 season, going 21-14 in their first 35 games, entering play on Monday in a first-place tie in the NL Central with Craig Counsell's former team, the Milwaukee Brewers.
While the record is good, not everything has gone to plan for the Cubs. For example, their closer entering the season was supposed to be Adbert Alzolay, who broke out last season. After blowing four saves in his first seven tries, Alzolay was replaced by Hector Neris at the end of games.
Alzolay has continued to struggle even in a lesser role, and has a 5.54 ERA in his first 14 appearances. He isn't closing anymore, but has still made some appearances in big spots. Pulling off a trade with the Miami Marlins, like ESPN 1000's David Kaplan reported, would make some sense. Kaplan said that the Cubs and Miami Marlins could be working on a deal to address Chicago's bullpen, which is not surprising after Miami shipped off Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.
A Cubs-Marlins trade to get Craig Counsell much-needed bullpen help
By trading Arraez, the Marlins have proven that they're ready for business, and could be open to doing more wheeling and dealing right now. If the Cubs are looking to deal with them, Tanner Scott is an arm they should be looking at. If Scott is indeed their target, this kind of trade can work.
In this deal the Cubs would be getting Miami's best reliever in exchange for two players who do not look like part of their future.
Scott has been one of the few bright spots for Miami this season, posting a 2.77 ERA in 14 appearances. While the ERA is encouraging, he hasn't been quite as good as he was last season, as evidenced by his 5.54 FIP. Scott has walked 14 batters in his 13 innings of work which is, of course, a glaring issue, but he has electric stuff and has held the opposition to a .174 BA against. He'd be a nice addition for a Cubs bullpen in need of a late-game left-hander.
This deal would be headlined by Matt Mervis, a player who has raked in the minor leagues but has not done much of anything in MLB. He had just a .531 OPS in 27 games last season and had three hits in 28 at-bats this season. With Michael Busch establishing himself as the Cubs long-term first baseman, Mervis doesn't have a spot in Chicago. He could get a fresh start in a Miami organization in desperate need of some offense.
Cristian Hernandez was once a highly-touted prospect in the Cubs organization, ranked as the No. 2 Cubs prospect by MLB Pipeline in 2022, but his stock has taken a deep hit since as he has just a .690 OPS in his four-year minor league career. Perhaps a fresh start with the Marlins can help him reach his potential.
The package is a bit light, but that's because Scott is set to hit free agency at the end of the season and has not been at his best in 2024. Miami ensures they get two players who can amount to something at the MLB level if given the chance, while the Cubs get the late-game arm Craig Counsell needs.