A's make historic move, name Jenny Cavnar primary play-by-play announcer
While the Oakland A's have fallen on hard times, their broadcast team is about to get a fresh new voice. Earlier on Tuesday, the A's announced that Jenny Cavnar will serve as the team's primary play-by-play announcer, marking a historic achievement.
By Curt Bishop
While the Oakland A's have received a ton of bad press of late, they got a nice break from it on Tuesday morning when they made a historic move.
The A's and NBC Sports California announced that former Colorado Rockies reporter Jenny Cavnar will take over as the primary play-by-play announcer. She will become the first woman to serve as a regular play-by-play announcer in baseball history.
"It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A's and their rich baseball history, Cavnar said in a statement. "Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with stories, history and relationships the game provides. I'm excited to start my 18th season as a Major League broadcaster with my good friend Dallas Braden and share our experiences with the loyal fans of the Athletics as we go on this ride together."
Cavnar has been a member of the Rockies broadcast team for the past 12 seasons, serving as a pregame and postgame host, and backup play-by-play announcer. She has earned five Emmy Awards and was named Colorado Sportscaster of the Year in 2021.
This is a huge step forward for the game of baseball, as well as for women in sports. Cavnar has now paved the way for future female broadcasters and women throughout baseball. Her valuable insight on the game will be a welcome addition to the A's broadcast team.
"Jenny is a very talented announcer with significant experience covering baseball," said NBC Sports California president and GM Matt Murphy. "She's been a groundbreaking professional who's earned the admiration of fans and her peers throughout her career. We're very excited for her to join our excellent team and lead our A's coverage starting this season."