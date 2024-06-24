A Yankees-Blue Jays trade that would get Ross Atkins fired on the spot
The New York Yankees have a massive hole at first base. Anthony Rizzo has been their everyday first baseman, but he hasn't been the Rizzo of old, slashing .223/.289/.341 on the year. Rizzo also landed on the IL with an arm injury that will sideline him for at least two months, further digging the Yankees into a hole at first base.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently acknowledged the Yankees hole at first base and listed a questionable player on his list of potential targets for Aaron Boone's squad.
Bowden listed the Blue Jays star first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
A blockbuster Yankees-Blue Jays trade that would haunt Toronto for years
Let's get something straight. Never in a million years do I think the Blue Jays would consider dealing their 25-year-old, three-time All Star, franchise first baseman to the Yankees.
But Bowden thinks it's a possibility, so let's look into how the trade could get done, if all the stars aligned for the Yankees.
The first piece to fall into line would be the Blue Jays falling completely out of the playoff picture. Baseball Reference gives them a 1.4% chance to make the postseason, so it seems as though that's the direction they're headed.
The front office would also need to accept a complete roster rebuild, including dealing controllable players like Guerrero and Bo Bichette.
Then the Yankees would need to put together a monstrous package of prospects and pray.
The Yankees would be shipping off a lot in this deal. Assuming New York would be firm on not dealing top prospect, Jasson Dominguez, they would need to move their second and third ranked prospects in the deal. The Blue Jays would also receive Will Warren and Ben Rice, two more top 15 prospects for New York. To sweeten the deal further, they would be receiving Justin Turner and paying the rest of his contract in a salary dump for Toronto.
Even with this massive deal, the Blue Jays would likely not even consider it, simply because they would refuse to deal Guerrero to a division rival.
Jones and Hampton are two of the higher ceiling prospects in the system. Jones has struggled a little this year but he has ungodly raw power and a frame that can't be taught. Hampton is dealing with a UCL sprain, but will likely be back this season. His polished arsenal is an incredible feat for such a young arm.
Will Warren has struggled this season, but if he can dial back in and avoid the middle of the zone, he'll be back to his former self. He has one of the better sliders in the Yankees system. Ben Rice has been one of the replacement pieces for Rizzo. He's shown some promise with the bat in his professional career.
Will the Blue Jays ever deal Guerrero, especially within their own division? Probably not. But when Guerrero draws a connection to the Yankees from an MLB insider, we have to look at how a deal could happen. And if Bowden is correct about this connection, this is a good place to start on a deal for the Yankees.