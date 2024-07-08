Aaron Boone's dumb deflection of Devers dominance should force Yankees firing
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees have vastly underperformed the last few weeks. They are 6-16 in their last 22 games, and have fallen three games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East as a result. Even the Boston Red Sox -- which defeated their rival New York again on Sunday night -- have made up astonishing ground and sit just four games back of the Yankees. Not long ago, the Red Sox were discussed as likely trade deadline sellers. So much for that!
What's most frustrating to Yankees fans isn't just another midseason collapse, but the fact that it's oh so familiar. Aaron Boone's tendencies haven't changed in his three-plus seasons in charge. He's hard-headed, analytically-inclined, and downright oblivious in the biggest moments of games. Look no further than Sunday night.
Yankees have no answers for Rafael Devers
Devers stepped to the plate with one out in the seventh inning against Luis Gil. Despite Gil's performance, he was beginning to show some flaws in his approach, which is why Boone should have taken him out of the game. Luke Weaver was warming in the bullpen, but Boone instead allowed Gil to face a hitter who has consistently dominated New York. The result was a predictable one.
Devers has 28 career home runs against the Yankees (and added two of those on Sunday), good for most in the majors. The next-highest total is 16. Yet, Boone didn't have any regrets about how he handled that situation postgame.
Boone did admit that he thought about removing Gil for Weaver, but did not consider intentionally walking Devers despite his recent success in New York. Asked about Devers dominance against the Yankees in particular, Boone couldn't offer any answers.
“We dig into that a lot, believe me,” Boone said. “Sometimes it’s time and place in a season and a guy comes in swinging well. He’s a great player. … We invest a lot into where to get him.”
When asked what the Yankees might try next time to avoid more Devers-related embarrassment, Boone again struck out.
“He’s definitely a guy that’s performed incredibly well,” Boone said. “We’d like to do a better job against him.”
Ya don't think?
Would the Yankees consider firing Aaron Boone midseason?
While the calls for Boone's firing will only get louder from here, firing him midseason comes with a lot more risk than reward. Unless the Yankees are confident in the bench they have behind Boone, so much so that they can tab a replacement from within the organization, firing him could be a setback rather than an eye-opener for the players in the clubhouse.
In the meantime, this Yankees team is tough to watch, as if slowly sinking into quicksand. For once, fans can't blame Brian Cashman, and thus Boone is the most obvious culprit as to why this talented group of players continues to underachieve.
Something has to change, as a postseason appearance alone will not be enough for a hungry fanbase which hasn't won a World Series in more than a decade.