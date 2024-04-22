New replay exonerates Aaron Boone in the absolute worst ejection we've ever seen
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was unfairly ejected from Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics
By Mark Powell
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected just minutes into Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. Wendelstedt thought he heard chirping from the Yankees dugout, specifically from Boone, and apparently wasn't up for a conversation.
However, where Wendelstedt got it wrong is the simple fact that Boone didn't say anything at all after a quick warning from the home plate ump. A replay shows that Wendelstedt motioned to Boone and told him to stop talking or else he'd be thrown out of the game. Boone, hoping to remain with his team beyond the first inning, obliged. Yet, fans behind the Yankees dugout continued to heckle Wendelstedt, which somehow got Boone ejected.
With the camera on Boone the entire time, it's obvious that the Yankees skipper held up his end of the bargain, but was still thrown out of the contest. An alternate angle of the stands also appears to show one Yankees fan shouting in Wendelstedt's direction, which is who the umpire must have assumed was Boone.
As you can see, the fan in blue (ironically enough) yelled at Wendelstedt rather than Boone.
Will MLB step in and exonerate Yankees manager Aaron Boone?
There are many arguments I could make saying why MLB should let Boone off the hook here, and perhaps take back his game ejection altogether. Unfortunately, MLB is not likely to take my advice or anyone else's, as umpires are backed by the biggest, baddest union in sports. I'm only half-joking in that last sentence, as there is a reason umpires like Angel Hernandez and Wendelstedt are never punished for stepping out of line.
Sure, only the best umpires are allowed in postseason and World Series games, and thus are paid more come the end of October, but that's hardly punishment for literally throwing out a manager for no reason. I'll say it again for those in the back: Aaron Boone did nothing wrong, and was ejected because a fan above him criticized an umpire.
Umpires have a very tough job and, despite the recent technological advancements MLB is testing in the minor leagues, will remain a necessity moving forward. Monday's actions by Wendelstedt just go to show they can't take criticism.