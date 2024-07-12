Aaron Boone's excuses for Nestor Cortes highlight failure to turn Yankees around
By Austin Owens
It is well known that the New York Yankees have wildly high expectations. Every season is World Series or bust for the Bronx Bombers. Although they still have an impressive 56-39 record in 2024, the past few weeks have not been kind to the Yanks.
After losing the rubber match against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, the Yankees are now 0-7-1 in their past eight series played. New York got off to a great start this season but has absolutely plunged since. Many are calling for Aaron Boone to just own the decline in performance and try to improve.
However, Boone seems to have a history of taking the easy way out.
Aaron Boone excuses for Nestor Cortes are indicative of Yankees problems
Every major league pitcher has nights where they just don't have their best stuff. On Thursday, Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes posted this line: 4.1 innings pitched, 7 hits, 5 earned runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts. Cortes is typically much better but instead of just saying it was an off night, manager Aaron Boone showed far too much softness by making excuses.
"I thought stuff-wise he was good. He had life on his fastball and was getting some swings and misses with it." Boone said regarding Nestor Cortes' outing.
The Yankees manager went on to compliment the now 46-47 Tampa Bay Rays offense and mix in some excuses.
"The first ball Yandy hit, he kind of hit inside out. He stays inside the ball so well that it probably had spin on it and Grish lost the track of it." Boone claimed when discussing the lead off double Yandy Diaz had in the first inning.
Randy Arozarena followed up Diaz's double with a two-run home run to give the Rays an early lead.
While still discussing the sequence of events from the opening frame, Boone went on to say, "I actually thought the Arozarena pitch was a pitch that looked like he got it up and in to a spot but I think Arozarena had the count in his favor, I think he just took a shot and sold out there and put a really good swing on it."
Boone claims that it was a handful of pitches that got the Yankees in trouble but that is something Yankees fans are tired of hearing.
We know that Aaron Boone is not afraid to show his passion by disagreeing with an umpire here and there over a call but could it be that he is actually too nice and too forgiving for the Yankees managerial job? With postgame interviews like this while New York is struggling to compete, he very well could already have one foot out the door.