Aaron Boone prioritizes likely free agent over franchise cornerstone in Yankees Game 2 lineup
By Lior Lampert
The New York Yankees will start Alex Verdugo, not Jasson Domínguez, in left field for Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series. Albeit a recurring theme, manager Aaron Boone confirmed the lineup decision, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Verdugo playing over Domínguez isn't much of a surprise (if any). The former is the superior defender and seasoned veteran option who was solid in Game 1. Moreover, the Yankees won with the same lineup choice, so there isn't necessarily a need to shake up the group. But from a bird's-eye view, it's a frustrating and head-scratching outcome nonetheless.
Domínguez, not Verdugo, is a long-term building block for the Yankees. He's their blue-chip prospect and the face of their farm system. Meanwhile, the latter will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end, and his future in New York beyond October isn't guaranteed. That said, Boone is taking a short-sighted approach rather than focusing on the bigger picture.
In addition to his typical contributions in the outfield, Verdugo fared well from the plate. He helped the Yanks take a 1-0 series lead over the Kansas City Royals, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. His offensive production was critical, though statistically speaking, it's an outlier batting performance. Eventually, the 28-year-old is bound to regress to the mean.
Meanwhile, New York can get ahead of the curve by turning to Domínguez prematurely. Boone previously stated the exciting rookie would be a "big part" of the club's ALDS plans. That hasn't come to fruition yet through two contests (including Game 2).
While the primary goal is winning the World Series for Boone and the Yankees (and reasonably so), you could argue Domínguez can support the cause. He was a highly touted prospect for a reason(s). His frame, power and speed would be welcomed additions to the squad amid a playoff run. Plus, the 21-year-old provides an injection of youth.
"The Martian," Aaron Judge and hopefully Juan Soto are the Bronx Bombers' outfield trio. Ultimately, there's no room for Verdugo in the grand scheme of things. So, why is there now? Domínguez won't learn or gain experience from the dugout.