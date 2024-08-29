Aaron Boone's latest DJ LeMahieu blunder is yet another reason he needs to be fired
The New York Yankees might have the best record in the American League as of this writing, entering Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals with a 78-55 record, but they're still a flawed baseball team.
They lead the AL in runs which is awesome, but a large reason for that has to do with the absurdly-talented duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The supporting cast is lackluster, and DJ LeMahieu is a prime culprit. The two-time batting champion has struggled mightily at the plate all season, and that hasn't stopped Aaron Boone from using him at all costs, even when the numbers say he shouldn't.
He used LeMahieu in a key spot on Tuesday and that backfired. Now, he's starting LeMahieu again on Wednesday. That's sure to backfire too. The man responsible for this is the manager that Yankees fans have been wanting gone for years, Aaron Boone. He continues to prove those fans right with decisions like these.
Aaron Boone continuing to play DJ LeMahieu regularly should be a fireable offense
The Yankees faced a tall task on Tuesday, having to attempt a comeback down 4-1 entering the ninth inning against Nationals All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan. The odds were stacked against them, especially with Soto and Judge having hit the inning prior, but they made things interesting.
Three of the first four batters reached with hits. The Yankees scored a run to trim the deficit to two runs, and had the tying runs on base with one out for LeMahieu. Rather than turn to his bench with Oswaldo Cabrera, a switch-hitter, Boone stuck with LeMahieu, who flew out. Gleyber Torres then flew out with Soto on deck, and the Yankees fell 4-2 in a game they'll want back if the Baltimore Orioles catch them in the AL East.
When asked why LeMahieu, a hitter slashing .200/.267/.256 was allowed to hit against the right-handed Finnegan, Boone had a clear answer. He said he stuck with the right-handed hitter against the right-handed pitcher because Finnegan is better against lefties. In Boone's defense, the numbers do back that up.
It would've been nice for the Yankees to have sent up a better hitter than LeMahieu even with Finnegan being better against righties, but at least that answer makes some sense. For what it's worth, LeMahieu has been better against right-handed pitching than left-handed pitching too.
Seeing that Boone played the numbers in that huge spot on Tuesday, can someone explain why LeMahieu is in the lineup on Wednesday? The Yankees are set to face MacKenzie Gore, a left-handed pitcher who has been better against righties than lefties this season. Boone essentially said it's about having more balance with righties and lefties.
So let me get this straight. LeMahieu got to hit in a huge spot on Tuesday because the pitcher is better against left-handed hitters, but played LeMahieu, a player who has been better against right-handed pitching, against a lefty who has been better against lefties, just because you want more balance in the lineup? If you really want balance, you could've played the switch-hitting Cabrera at first base instead of LeMahieu - it's that simple. It sounds to me like you just like LeMahieu and want to play him no matter what.
Boone cited LeMahieu's track record and the fact that he got a later start due to injury as to why he continues to get chances too. Both are somewhat fair, but he has played in 65 games. If he can't hit in 65 games, he might not be good anymore. Plus, this has been a hitter who hasn't been the same since he won the batting title in the shortened 2020 season.
Respecting veterans is important to a degree, but the Yankees are at a crucial point in the season. Every game and win matters. The Yankees can't afford to play LeMahieu at all, especially in games that make no sense for him to be playing in. If he's worse against lefties and the lefty is better against righties, why start him? It's time to play your best players, Aaron Boone. The Yankees won't go anywhere if they don't.