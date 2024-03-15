NFL World left in shock as Rams superstar Aaron Donald retires
Aaron Donald left the sports world in shock by announcing his unexpected retirement from the NFL.
Just hours ago, the Los Angeles Rams had reportedly restructured Aaron Donald's contract. Since Donald agreed to restructure his deal, it was safe to assume that he was locked in for the 2025 season. He had flirted with retirement the last couple of offseasons but never came through with that.
Now, Donald reversed course completely and shocked the NFL world by announcing he's retiring from the NFL with a heartfelt post on X.
The best defensive player over the last decade and one of, if not the best defensive player in the history of the league has officially called it quits, and he did it at a time nobody expected.
Aaron Donald shocks NFL world to its very core by announcing his retirement
Just this past season Donald was still one of the best defensive players in the NFL, recording eight sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits. He was a Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro selection, and played a big role in the Rams getting back to the playoffs after a rough 2022 campaign.
In reality, Donald had nothing else to prove. He's accomplished everything a defensive player could possibly dream of accomplishing. He walks out on his own terms while he's at the top of his game and presumably healthy.
Donald steps aside with one of the most impressive ten-year careers we've ever seen. I mean, just look at everything he's accomplished.
That's right, you're going to have to click on Adam Schefter's X link and hit "show more" to see everything Donald has accomplished. He's arguably the best and most dominant defensive tackle to ever step foot onto a football field.
What's next for the Rams remains to be seen. They have impossible shoes to fill on their defensive line. What's next for Aaron Donald is quite clear. He'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer giving a speech in Canton, Ohio before or after Jason Kelce in short order. It's a shame that we have to say goodbye, but a shocking announcement like this might be the best way for fans to come to terms. What a legendary career.