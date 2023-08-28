Hometown zero: Aaron Donald squashes potential return to Pittsburgh
Aaron Donald was born and raised in Pittsburgh and he played his college ball there, but don't expect him to finish his career with the Steelers.
Aaron Donald has put together a historic career with the Los Angeles Rams. Nine years, nine Pro Bowls. Donald is a champion, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and without a doubt, a future Hall of Famer.
That said, the future does hold a measure of uncertainty for the 32-year-old. His contract runs out at the end of next season. He's free to leave and join a new team in 2025. The Rams finished last season 5-12. The Matt Stafford contender era is probably over.
Could Donald look for a new team sooner than later? Could the Rams even consider trading him to kickstart a rebuild?
Those are the questions bouncing around the NFL fandom these days. A lot of speculation has tied Donald to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was born and raised in the city and he played his college ball at Pitt. The dots are easy to connect.
One has to imagine the Steelers would oblige Donald if his desire was to return home, but the Pittsburgh faithful shouldn't get their hopes up.
Aaron Donald has no desire to play for hometown Pittsburgh Steelers
"I think, for the record, Aaron Donald is not likely to play the twilight of his career for the Steelers," writes Peter King of NBC Sports. "I hear it’s not a burning desire of his."
Well, there goes that dream.
The Steelers will have to look elsewhere for help on the defensive line. Donald clearly has a goal to contend and there's no reason to believe the Steelers will genuinely compete for a Super Bowl in the immediate future.
Kenny Pickett is great, but he's a second-year QB with more career interceptions than touchdowns. Until the Steelers can establish themselves on the same level as Kansas City or Buffalo in the AFC, it's hard to imagine Donald developing a "burning desire," as King puts it, for his hometown squad.
Last season was a down year by Donald's unique standards. It was his first season outside the top five in DPOY voting, in large part due to injury. He only managed 11 games with 49 combined tackles, 11 QB hits, and five sacks.
Still, there isn't a more accomplished or respected defensive lineman in football. Donald would have his pick of interested parties in a hypothetical free agent run. If the Rams decide to trade him, it would bring back a lucrative haul for the Los Angeles front office.
The Steelers have picks and young talent to trade, but Pittsburgh simply doesn't have Donald's attention from the sound of it.