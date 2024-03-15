Aaron Jones already eager to get revenge on Packers with rival Vikings
Former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is looking forward to returning to Lambeau Field with the Minnesota Vikings.
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers rarely have perfect endings. Running back Aaron Jones is not the first scorned Green Bay star to join the Minnesota Vikings. He follows in the footsteps of quarterback Brett Favre, wide receiver Greg Jennings and linebacker Za'Darius Smith, among others.
Just a day after his shocking release from Green Bay, Jones signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Vikings, which guarantees him two opportunities to play against his former team as a division rival. During his introductory press conference in Minnesota, Jones downplayed the potential of a revenge game at Lambeau Field. Still, it's clear that he's looking forward to it.
Vikings RB Aaron Jones excited for revenge game against Packers
"It's gonna be fun," Jones said of returning to Lambeau Field as a Viking. "It's gonna be a lot of fun. Just ball, you know what it is? I've played in hostile situations, hostile areas, whatever, but to me, at the end of that day, it's just gonna be ball. I'm going back to where I used to play at. It's ball. Just go out there and make a statement."
Jones didn't join Minnesota due to any vindictiveness towards Green Bay, however. He understands the business aspect of the league, and his agent had informed him that a release was possible.
"Just because [Green Bay] didn't re-sign me, it's not fuel to the fire," Jones said. "My fire's already been lit, it's gonna stay lit."
Jones' 5,940 career rushing yards are third-most in franchise history. Jones, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, developed into Green Bay's most versatile and explosive running back since Ahman Green. He was an instrumental part of Aaron Rodgers' MVP seasons: the tailback led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2019 and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.
Brian Gutekunst's tenure as Green Bay's general manager is best defined by the adage, "It's better to move on from a player one year too early than one year too late."
Last year, Green Bay asked Jones to take a pay cut, and he did. The team asked him to take another significant pay cut again this year, but he refused. The Packers released the 29-year-old and replaced him with former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who is three years younger than Jones.
Only three running backs who were 29 or older at the start of last season reached 300-plus yards rushing: Latavius Murray (300), Raheem Mostert (1,012) and Derrick Henry (1,167). In the Super Bowl era, only 26 running backs have recorded 1,000-yard rushing seasons after turning 30, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Of those 26 backs, 13 of them gained over 1,000 yards rushing multiple times in their 30s.
In his final campaign with the Packers, Jones had a subpar regular season in 2023, totaling just 889 scrimmage yards in 11 games. During the postseason, however, the halfback tallied 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns during the Packers' postseason run.