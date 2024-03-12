Aaron Jones can make the Packers sorely regret dumping him for Josh Jacobs
The Green Bay Packers released running back Aaron Jones, and an NFC North rival is reportedly interested.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers made one of the most shocking moves of NFL free agency. The Packers signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year contract. This moves came with Aaron Jones on the roster. That only lasted a couple of hours, as the Packers reportedly told Jones that they were releasing him from his contract. With that, another big running back was on the open market.
The well has dried up a bit, as Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, Gus Edwards, and Jacobs all off the board. But Jones is an impressive running ak that can help a team in need. Unfortunately for the Packers, even though they brought in Jacobs, they have opened the door for a rival to sign Jones.
According to The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Minnesota Vikings have expressed interest in Jones now that he's a free agent.
Vikings reportedly interested in former Packers RB Aaron Jones
The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reports in the same article that the Packers approached Jones, who was entering the final year of his contract, about taking a 50 percent pay cut. After weeks of negotiations, the Packers presented their final offer to Jones' camp, which they declined. The Packers pulled the final offer and looked to another running back.
The Packers are taking a risk allowing Jones to hit free agency. Look no further than the New York Giants, who allowed Barkley to enter free agency, only to watch the running back sign a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Now, the Packers could be at risk of watching Jones joining the Vikings.
Minnesota needs a running back. They moved on from Dalvin Cook last offseason and moved forward with Alexander Mattison. One year later, Mattison was released. Now, the team has an opening.
The Vikings know Jones well. In 11 games in his career, Jones ran for 847 yards and five touchdowns on 149 carries while catching 29-of-44 targets for 158 yards.
Jones is coming off a season in which he ran for 656 yards and two touchdowns on 142 carries in 11 games.
While adding Jones would be huge for the Vikings, they need to figure out who will be their starting quarterback after Kirk Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons.