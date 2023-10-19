Aaron Jones injury origin is exactly why Packers fans love him
Packers fans can't help but love running back Aaron Jones.
By Kristen Wong
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has missed most of the start of the 2023 season so far due to a hamstring injury.
He suffered the injury in the season-opener against the Chicago Bears as he was running in for a touchdown. Jones appeared to be recovering well in the weeks following his injury but aggravated it in practice in early October.
News of Jones' worsened hamstring issue deflated Packers fans, yet Jones' reasoning for his injury proves why he's such a valuable player on the team.
Jones said he knew exactly what happened and what he did at the time of his re-injury. In a practice leading up to the Packers' matchup against the Raiders on October 9, Jones over-stretched for a ball in the end zone and ended up tweaking his hamstring.
He said, "I probably shouldn’t have been doing that. But if you put me on that field, I’m going to try and get that ball." He added, "Sometimes you gotta protect the athlete from the athlete."
Packers RB Aaron Jones' competitive spirit is one of his best qualities
The 29-year-old back already endeared himself to Packers fans when he took a pay cut this past offseason, allowing Green Bay to use the extra money to sign more talent and build a playoff-contending roster.
Jones, a one-time Pro Bowler, has recorded three 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons with the Packers and is coming off a career-best campaign in which he played all 17 games.
In the Packers' young and fledgling offense, Jones has already been greatly missed. In his absence, backup AJ. Dillon has absorbed the lion's share of snaps but hasn't managed to run the rock as effectively. Jones could return as soon as Week 7's game against the Broncos, though he'll likely be slowly eased back into his starting role.
Following preseason rumors that the Packers were eyeing then-disgruntled Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Jones' mentality and work ethic makes him a fan-favorite in Green Bay. Even if the Packers decide to get extra running back help this season, Jones remains No. 1 on the depth chart and No. 1 in Packers fans' hearts.