Aaron Judge admits he’d boo his performance right now too
Saturday was bobblehead day for New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, but Judge did not have a bobblehead-worthy performance. The Yankees captain was booed by fans after earning the 10th golden sombrero of his career in the 2-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays.
By Kinnu Singh
Despite the rain, a long line formed around Yankee Stadium as fans waited patiently to pick up their coveted bobblehead.
Fans may have been expecting fireworks after Juan Soto delivered a three-run home run on Friday. Instead, they received a pitching battle between Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortés and Rays starter Zach Elin. Neither surrendered a run through ninth innings, and the Rays were able to win the game with two runs in the top of the 10th inning.
Yankees captain Aaron Judge would have booed after four strikeouts too
Judge struck out in the first, fourth, and sixth innings against Zach Eflin. When he struck out in four pitches against Jason Adam in the ninth inning of a scoreless game, the sellout crowd of 47,629 fans at Yankee Stadium booed the beloved captain.
After the game, Judge was asked about being booed by Yankees fans.
"I've heard worse," Judge said. "I'd probably be doing the same thing in their situation."
The nine-year veteran is well-trained in media diplomacy at this point in his career — even if he was upset being booed, he wouldn't show it.
Judge is a five-time All-Star and earned the American League MVP when he set a single-season AL record with 62 home runs in 2022. This season, however, he has been in a slump.
Judge is batting .179 with a .682 on-base plus slugging percentage in 21 games this season. He has three home runs, 11 RBIs and a team-high 27 strikeouts in 78 at-bats. Judge's 27 strikeouts were tied for second in the American League after the game, but his 17 walks were the second-most in the majors.
There have been concerns that Judge's struggles are related to his injuries. The 32-year-old suffered a toe injury last season that will require "constant maintenance" for the remainder of his career. He also missed time during spring training due to an abdominal injury. Still, he didn't want to pin the blame on injury.
"It's still early," Judge said. "It's a long season. Just missing the pitch. Get a pitch in the zone, I got to capitalize on it because I don't get too many. And then I get hits. I think that's what it comes down to. Just don't miss your pitch when you get it and take your walks when you're not getting anything."
Yankees legend Derek Jeter was once booed for going hitless in 32 at-bats in 2004. For those who play in New York long enough, it's bound to happen at some point. Cortés, who pitched seven scoreless innings on Saturday, still found the fans' boos to be "disappointing."
"I feel like he's done a lot for this team, a lot for this organization," Cortés said. "He's going to come out [of this]. It's just a matter of time. This team is way too good to have a lot of games like today. He's going to come around. He's going to be Aaron Judge, obviously. It's just a matter of time."
Despite Judge's slump and the club's mounting injuries, the Bronx Bombers are off to a promising. They are in first place in the AL East with a 14-7 record, behind only the Cleveland Guardians (14-6) in the American League. Juan Soto's scorching start has carried the team's offense, and there is plenty of time for Judge to turn things around.