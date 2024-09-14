Aaron Judge breaks home run slump in the best way imaginable for Yankees fans
Aaron Judge solidified his place as New York’s hero after launching a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Yankees a thrilling 5-4 lead over the Boston Red Sox and securing their third straight win. The home run was a much-needed spark for Judge, who had endured a surprising 16-game homer drought, the longest of his career.
"Was it 16 games?... I don’t really focus on hitting homers or any of that, but I’ve got a job to do," Judge remarked after the game.
Despite the slump, the grand slam marked Judge's second season with 50-plus home runs and 130-plus RBIs, further cementing his status as a two-time MVP candidate.
The victory couldn't have come at a better time for the Yankees, who are locked in a tight race for first place in the American League East against the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles' 1-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers, their fifth defeat in six games, gave the Yankees a chance to pull ahead as they’ve won four of their last six contests.
With back-to-back walk-off wins from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Juan Soto in extra innings, the Yankees have become one of the most electric teams in baseball. The recent surge has impressed everyone.
"I’m really proud of the grind these guys showed tonight," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "It felt pretty turned up, as the kids like to say."
Crucial to the Yankees' success has been the bullpen’s dominance. After a four-inning shutout performance from Nestor Cortes, the likes of Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill, and Luke Weaver stepped up. Weaver, affectionately nicknamed "The Psychopath" by fans, has emerged as the unofficial closer, delivering in high-pressure situations with raw emotion that energizes the crowd. Meanwhile, Clay Holmes, originally slated as the closer, has struggled, posting a 12.27 ERA in September.
As the Yankees prepare to face the Athletics, Rays, and Pirates in their final 14 games, they’ll look to carry this momentum and finish the season strong.