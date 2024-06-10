Aaron Judge calls out Yankees fans for chant heard around the world
The New York Yankees entered Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers in desperate need of a win. New York had lost each of the first two games against the Dodgers by a combined score of 13-4. They were without Juan Soto once again, but salvaging at least one game on their home field would thrill frustrated Yankees fans.
Things didn't get off to the best start as, after yet another huge Teoscar Hernandez moment, the Yankees found themselves down 3-2 in the top of the sixth. Vibes were so low to the point where Yankees fans were chanting "We want Soto" when Soto's replacement, Trent Grisham, was batting in the bottom of the sixth.
It was a chant that quickly became viral because it wasn't only one or two fans doing it. Most of what appeared to be a sellout crowd participated. Frustration aimed in Grisham's direction was somewhat warranted, as he was hitting just .083 entering the game on Sunday, but is not a chant that you'd think would get the struggling hitter going.
Fortunately for all parties involved, Grisham launched a three-run homer, his biggest hit as a Yankee, to put New York in front. They'd take the lead and never look back. It was an incredible moment in hindsight, but Yankees superstar Aaron Judge didn't love all of it.
Aaron Judge puts frustrated Yankees fans in their place by calling out viral chant
Aaron Judge is the captain of the Yankees. His job is to lead his team, and that includes protecting his teammates. He did that postgame by calling out his own fanbase for their "We want Soto" chants.
"Soto is going to heal up fine, but Grish is a heck of a ballplayer and he showed it tonight in a big moment when we needed him. I wasn’t too happy with it, but I think he made a good point; he got his point across with that homer.”
Judge did not mince words. Of course, the Yankees wish Soto was out there, but he's hurt. It's on Grisham, a player that Judge sees work hard every day, to step up and he did just that. Yankees fans were essentially proclaiming that Grisham is a non-factor, and Judge is glad Grisham showed the fanbase what he can do despite fans seemingly rooting for him to fail.
Yankees fans are extremely passionate and Judge knows that more than anybody. If they're going to call out one of their own, though, as they clearly did with their chant, Judge isn't going to be shy when it comes to calling them out. His job is to protect his teammate first. Chants like those won't often result in a home run. Grisham really showed something in that at-bat. It's really hard to put those chants aside.
This quote might get Yankees fans to think twice when it comes to making chants like these, and might get Grisham yet another added boost of confidence.