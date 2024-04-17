Aaron Judge finally breaks out of prolonged slump with backbreaking hit
Aaron Judge finally came through when the Yankees needed him most.
The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto, in part, to give Aaron Judge a co-star to hit right behind. Judge getting opportunities to drive in runs hitting behind Soto who gets on base at a historically great level sounded just unbelievable.
Soto has lived up to the billing and then some. He's been unbelievable for the Yankees who entered play on Wednesday with a respectable 12-6 record, but Judge had been rather disappointing.
The 31-year-old was slashing .182/.337/.394 with three home runs and nine RBI in his 83 plate appearances before Wednesday's game. He was walking a lot, but hadn't done much run-producing. That continued on Wednesday as Judge was hitless in each of his first four at-bats with three strikeouts. It's safe to say he needed a big hit in the worst way, and when the Yankees needed him most, he finally came through.
Aaron Judge finally comes through for the Yankees when they needed him most
Trying to avoid a three-game sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees mounted an impressive rally in the ninth. They turned what was a 4-2 deficit into a tie game thanks to a Jose Trevino single. Toronto then had a decision to make.
The Yankees had runners on the corners and two outs with left-hander Tim Mayza on the mound. They could either walk the red-hot Juan Soto and pitch to the ice-cold Judge, or try and get Soto out understanding that Judge is still an elite hitter. They didn't walk Soto intentionally but did pitch around him, loading the bases for the Yankees captain. After season-long struggles, he finally came through.
Judge grounded a go-ahead two-run single down the third base line to give the Yankees a ninth-inning lead. They'd hold that lead and secure a victory in the final game of the series. It was a huge hit for Judge, and one the Yankees hope will get his season going.
Judge had entered Wednesday's game with just two hits in 15 at-bats (.133 BA) with runners in scoring position. He struck out in his lone opportunity with a runner in scoring position in the series finale before that big backbreaking hit.
For the Yankees to go anywhere this season, they need Aaron Judge to be Aaron Judge. They need teams to fear this dynamic duo. This hit goes a long way, and can hopefully be what gets Judge back on track for good.