Aaron Judge home run pace 2024: How slugger stacks up at halfway point of Yankees' season
All rise! The New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge has gone on a ridiculous tear over the last month and a half at the plate. Over his last 56 games, Judge has hit 27 home runs, drove in 66 runs and holds an OPS of 1.363.
His Baseball Savant page looks like something out of a hitting coach's dream, posting more elite stats than many fans knew even existed. It's truly been a spectacle to witness, as he's heading toward a pace that's even greater than his record-breaking 62-homer season in 2022.
Let's break down the pace that Judge is on.
All Rise: What kind of home run pace is Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge on?
After homering 30 times in the first 82 games, Judge is officially on pace to homer about 59 times (59.2 to be exact). You can find this pace at any point in the season by calculating total home runs hit divided by total number of team games played, then multiplying that number by 162. For the math people out there, it would look like (HR/G) x 162 = HR pace.
Tough to follow for some, but that's okay. We can all come together to appreciate the greatness that Judge is showcasing. Well, maybe everybody except for some Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox fans.
The thing with Judge though, is that these projections and pace numbers never really have much of a real grasp for what he could do. Sure, they do a good job of showing what things will look like if he replicates his pace, but with Judge, he always finds a way to get better.
He could go on a 10 homer in 10 game tear and nobody in baseball would be too surprised about it. That's just the kind of slugger he's proven to be, time and time again.
Or, to play devil's advocate a bit, Judge could begin getting more of the Barry Bonds treatment, meaning he could get walked at a ridiculous pace. He's already walking a ton now, 17 percent of the time according to Baseball Savant, but that number could continue to rise if he stays as hot as he's been.
Either way, baseball is a better game for the fans when Judge is healthy and hitting the way he is.
Often times, people wonder what it would have been like to watch the best sluggers in history, the likes of Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth, hit home runs every day. Well, we're lucky enough to be watching that exact thing right now with Aaron Judge. Don't take a day for granted.