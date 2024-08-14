Aaron Judge and Juan Soto can't agree on who the better hitter is
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees are having a great season, thanks to having two of MLB’s best hitters. Aaron Judge has 42 home runs with a .332 BA and 1.165 OPS this season. Juan Soto is coming off arguably the best game of his career, where he hit three dingers in a game for the first time. The newest superstar in pinstripes has 33 HRs with a .306 BA and 1.042 OPS. Both sluggers sit atop MLB for OPS at one and two.
After Soto’s historic game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, his teammate had nothing but praise. Of course, Soto still thinks Judge is the absolute best hitter in baseball.
New York hit a little mid-season slump, but they’re starting to pick things back up. Across their last 15 games, Aaron Boone’s squad is 10-5. They’ve jumped over the Baltimore Orioles to take the lead in the American League East during the span. Judge is hitting .426/.606/.788 across his last 15 games. Soto has six home runs with a 1.111 OPS during the stretch.
Yankees stars can't agree on who should be AL MVP
Having two of the very best hitters in the same lineup is why the Yankees have had so much success this season. Judge is currently the favorite to take home the American League MVP award, but Soto is also making a legitimate case for the award.
With Soto hitting free agency this offseason, the Yankees have an advantage over every other team interested. The 25-year-old is playing the best baseball of his career, hitting in front of the former AL MVP. The former World Series champion seems to be a perfect fit with the Bronx Bombers.
The Yankees currently have a half-game lead over the Orioles in their division. New York’s bullpen has struggled these past few weeks, so fans are looking at their two-stars to provide a lift. With the way Judge and Soto have been swinging the bat, retaining the division lead shouldn’t be an issue.