Blink and you missed it: Aaron Judge vs. Paul Skenes All-Star Game matchup fails to live up to hype
By Scott Rogust
There was plenty of excitement heading into the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. After calls from fans and media members, National League manager Torey Lovullo delivered, naming Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes the starting pitcher. Skenes has been on fire since being called up by the Pirates on May 11. Having one of the most-hyped pitching prospects in baseball make the start in the All-Star Game as a rookie? That was enough to tune in.
When the MLB All-Star Game starting lineups were unveiled, fans were a bit bummed out seeing New York Yankees superstar and American League MVP favorite Aaron Judge batting in the cleanup spot. That would, hypothetically, eliminate the chance of Judge facing off against Skenes. But, Judge's Yankees teammate Juan Soto, who was batting third in the order, promised that he would ensure he got to face Skenes.
In the bottom of the first inning, Soto stepped up to the plate with two outs on the board and forced a full count, and was walked on the seventh-pitch of the at-bat. With that, fans got what they were hoping for -- Judge vs. Skenes. Even Soto pointed towards Judge as to say "I got you."
Aaron Judge vs. Paul Skenes All-Star Game matchup ended in the blink of an eye
This was it. The moment that fans were waiting for -- one of the top hitters in the game facing off against one of the top young pitchers in all of baseball. Who would win this epic battle?
Well, it was Skenes who won, but it was far from the epic matchup that fans were anticipating. Judge only took one pitch from the Pirates rookie -- a 99.7 mph four-seam baseball down the middle of the plate. Judge swung at it, and made contact. The thing is, the baseball took a bounce in front of home plate and traveled directly into third baseman Alec Bohm's glove. The Philadelphia Phillies infielder threw the ball to Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte to get Soto out to end the inning.
The much-hyped matchup failed to deliver. Judge jumped at the first pitch he saw and failed to make the right contact.
Skenes was pulled from the game after the first inning, as expected. His night ended after issuing just one walk and dealing no strikeouts in 16 pitches thrown (11 strikes).
There is a chance that Judge can face off against Skenes this year. The Yankees will host the Pirates in a three-game series from Sept. 27-29. This will be both teams' final series of the season. Set your calendars, because that may be the next time we see Judge vs. Skenes. Hopefully, the matchups will be more eventful.