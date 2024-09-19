Aaron Rodgers’ age catches up to him with list of coaches he’s played against
By Mark Powell
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has looked much like his old self since returning from an achilles injury which ended his 2023 season just plays after it began. Sure, Rodgers movement is limited to the pocket and not much else, but he's the best quarterback the Jets have had...ever?
Robert Saleh's defense alone is championship-caliber, and Hasson Reddick hasn't even played a down yet. The Jets offense features skill-position talent in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. All Rodgers has to do is get them the ball.
So, an early-season test against the New England Patriots is understandably important for Rodgers to pass. The AFC East is up for grabs, as the Patriots are a couple years away and the Dolphins are without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future. The Bills have Josh Allen, and not much else. Why can't it be the Jets year?
That all starts on Thursday night for New York against a familiar foe for Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers has played against a surprising number of current head coaches
Aaron Rodgers will face head coach Jerod Mayo for the first time on Thursday night. However, Rodgers and Mayo have played against each other, which is the case for several other prominent new coaches across the NFL.
Player
Coach
Teams
Overlapping seasons
Aaron Rodgers
Jerod Mayo
Packers vs Patriots
2008-15
Aaron Rodgers
Dan Campbell
Packers vs Cowboys, Packers vs Lions
2005-08
Aaron Rodgers
DeMeco Ryans
Packers vs Texans, Packers vs Eagles
2006-15
Aaron Rodgers
Antonio Pierce
Packers vs Giants
2005-09
The list is growing quickly for Rodgers, who is over 40 years old in his own right. Rodgers hasn't committed to playing another season, and could retire with a year remaining on his contract. However, as the pool of head coaches gets younger and Rodgers ages, he'll see plenty of familiar faces on the sidelines.
How old is Aaron Rodgers, and when will he retire from the Jets?
Rodgers turned 40 years old last December, and is nearing his 41st birthday rather quickly. While he's unlikely to have a similar retirement saga as his predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre, there is a bit of a 'will he, won't he' narrative emerging about Rodgers future in New York beyond this season.
"I got back on the practice field late in the season and couldn't get to a top speed sprinting, but really been in a good place rehab-wise, from the start, and feeling really good," Rodgers told Bravo this offseason. "I'm hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there to."
Rodgers previously hinted at two more seasons, but has also said that playing beyond 2024 is far from a guarantee. Essentially, the future Hall of Famer is keeping his options open.